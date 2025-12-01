College Football
'The Game' Mini-Movie: Relive Ohio State's Thrilling Win Over Michigan
College Football

'The Game' Mini-Movie: Relive Ohio State's Thrilling Win Over Michigan

Published Dec. 1, 2025 7:15 p.m. ET

Michigan owned bragging rights over Ohio State for 2,191 days after four consecutive victories in "The Game."

All that changed Saturday, when the top-ranked Buckeyes cracked the code and defeated the 15th-ranked rival Wolverines on the road in Ann Arbor in the 121st edition of one of college football’s biggest rivalries. It marked the 50th time both teams were ranked entering the storied matchup. Michigan still leads the all-time series 62-52-6.

The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2) started strong with two field goals and an interception on the first three possessions of the game, but they couldn’t generate pressure when the Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0) wanted to pass. 

What unfolded next in the blistering cold and billowing snow flurries will go down as yet another riveting addition to the heated history between the Big Ten powerhouses. It was quite a performance by Ohio State a year after it was a big favorite for "The Game" and ended up losing to Michigan at home in Columbus. 

With quarterback Julian Sayin and running back Bo Jackson powering the Buckeyes' offense and the defense shutting down Bryce Underwood, a true freshman and the nation’s No. 1 recruit a year ago, the Wolverines were outmatched.

Julian Sayin threw three touchdown passes, including a 35-yarder to star receiver Jeremiah Smith on a fourth down in the second quarter and a picture-perfect 50-yarder to Carnell Tate in the third quarter. 

That put the game out of reach for the Wolverines, who couldn’t catch up after being relegated to kicking three field goals in the first half and failing to get their defense off the field in the second half. The Buckeyes removed all doubt with a field goal midway through the fourth, capping a 20-play, 81-yard drive that took nearly 12 minutes off the clock.

Sayin finished 19-for-26 for 233 yards and threw for at least three scores for the sixth time this season.

The defending national champion Buckeyes likely earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They can keep their top seed with a win over No. 2 Indiana (12-0, 9-0) in Saturday's conference championship game.

Relive Week 14's epic showdown in FOX's cinematic mini-movie re-imagining the latest chapter of this matchup:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Big Ten
Ohio State Buckeyes
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes