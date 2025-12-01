'The Game' Mini-Movie: Relive Ohio State's Thrilling Win Over Michigan

Michigan owned bragging rights over Ohio State for 2,191 days after four consecutive victories in "The Game."

All that changed Saturday, when the top-ranked Buckeyes cracked the code and defeated the 15th-ranked rival Wolverines on the road in Ann Arbor in the 121st edition of one of college football’s biggest rivalries. It marked the 50th time both teams were ranked entering the storied matchup. Michigan still leads the all-time series 62-52-6.

The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2) started strong with two field goals and an interception on the first three possessions of the game, but they couldn’t generate pressure when the Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0) wanted to pass.

What unfolded next in the blistering cold and billowing snow flurries will go down as yet another riveting addition to the heated history between the Big Ten powerhouses. It was quite a performance by Ohio State a year after it was a big favorite for "The Game" and ended up losing to Michigan at home in Columbus.

With quarterback Julian Sayin and running back Bo Jackson powering the Buckeyes' offense and the defense shutting down Bryce Underwood, a true freshman and the nation’s No. 1 recruit a year ago, the Wolverines were outmatched.

Julian Sayin threw three touchdown passes, including a 35-yarder to star receiver Jeremiah Smith on a fourth down in the second quarter and a picture-perfect 50-yarder to Carnell Tate in the third quarter.

That put the game out of reach for the Wolverines, who couldn’t catch up after being relegated to kicking three field goals in the first half and failing to get their defense off the field in the second half. The Buckeyes removed all doubt with a field goal midway through the fourth, capping a 20-play, 81-yard drive that took nearly 12 minutes off the clock.

Sayin finished 19-for-26 for 233 yards and threw for at least three scores for the sixth time this season.

The defending national champion Buckeyes likely earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They can keep their top seed with a win over No. 2 Indiana (12-0, 9-0) in Saturday's conference championship game.

Relive Week 14's epic showdown in FOX's cinematic mini-movie re-imagining the latest chapter of this matchup:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

