Texas vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
Updated Aug. 26, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET
Week 1 of the college football season kicks off with a blockbuster matchup between top five teams. Defending champion, Ohio State, hosts Arch Manning and #1-ranked Texas in a rematch from last year's CFP semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs. Ohio State:
How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Bruce Feldman previews Ohio State-Texas, Arch Manning, Notre Dame-Miami, LSU-Clemson, Bryce Underwood | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
Texas vs. Ohio State Head to Head
Texas and Ohio State have met four times since 2005. The series is tied 2-2. Check out the results from each game below:
Texas vs. Ohio State Past Results
- Jan. 10, 2025: Ohio State 28, Texas 14 (Arlington, TX)
- Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21 (Glendale, AZ)
- Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7 (Austin, TX)
- Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22 (Columbus, OH)
Texas vs. Ohio State Prediction & Odds
As of August 26 on DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Point spread: Ohio State -2.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)
- Moneyline: Ohio State -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Texas +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
- Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Prediction: Ohio State 31, Texas 18
Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model
