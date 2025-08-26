College Football
texas vs ohio state
Texas vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction

Updated Aug. 26, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET

Week 1 of the college football season kicks off with a blockbuster matchup between top five teams. Defending champion, Ohio State, hosts Arch Manning and #1-ranked Texas in a rematch from last year's CFP semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs. Ohio State:

How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State

Bruce Feldman previews Ohio State-Texas, Arch Manning, Notre Dame-Miami, LSU-Clemson, Bryce Underwood | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

FOX Sports CFB reporter Bruce Feldman joins Jason McIntyre to preview Ohio State-Texas, Notre Dame-Miami and LSU-Clemson, along with expectations for Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood.
Texas vs. Ohio State Head to Head

Texas and Ohio State have met four times since 2005. The series is tied 2-2. Check out the results from each game below:

Texas vs. Ohio State Past Results

Texas vs. Ohio State Prediction & Odds

As of August 26 on DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:

  • Point spread: Ohio State -2.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Texas +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
  • Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

[Related: How to Bet Week 1 Showdown at 'The Shoe']

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Texas 18

Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model

