College Football Ohio State vs. Texas: How to Bet Week 1 Showdown at 'The Shoe' Published Aug. 25, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET

College football saved the best for first.

Defending champion and No. 3-ranked Ohio State will host the top team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns, Saturday afternoon on FOX (noon ET).

With that, let's take a look at all the ways to bet on the colossal matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 25.

Moneyline: Ohio State -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Texas +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Spread: Ohio State -1.5 (-108, bet $10 to win $19.26 total); Texas +1.5 (-112, bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Over/Under total: Over 47.5 (-112, bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Under 47.5 (-108, bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

What to know: Ohio State had two losses in the regular season in 2024 by a combined four points. It had eight regular-season wins by at least 23 points, and won its four playoff games by an average of 17.5 points per game. Texas suffered two regular-season losses by 18 points combined, and had seven regular-season wins by 19 points or more.

Any team to score 30+ points: Yes -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); No +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Any team to score 40+ points: Yes +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total); No -560 (bet $10 to win $11.79 total)

What to know: Last season, Texas scored between 30 and 40 points six times, and eclipsed 40 four times. Ohio State also landed between 30 and 40 six times, and eclipsed 40 six times.

First to score: Texas -110 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Last to score: Texas -115 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Ohio State -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Special or defensive team touchdown scored: Yes +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total); No -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

What to know: The Buckeyes had four defensive touchdowns in 2024 and one special teams TD. The Longhorns had one defensive touchdown and one special teams TD.

Total touchdowns: Over 5.5 -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Under 5.5 +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

First scoring play type

Ohio State TD: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Texas TD: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Ohio State FG: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Texas FG: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Ohio State safety: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Texas safety: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Winning margin

Texas to win by 1-6: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Texas to win by 7-12: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Texas to win by 13-18: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Texas to win by 19-24: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

OSU to win by 1-6: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

OSU to win by 7-12: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

OSU to win by 13-18: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

OSU to win by 19-24: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

