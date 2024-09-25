Texas State vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 28, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+. Texas State is favored by 8.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 56.5.
In their most recent action, the Bobcats lost versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, 31-28. Facing the New Mexico State Aggies in their most recent game, the Bearkats won 31-11.
Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Texas State
|-8.5 (-109)
|-312
|+246
|56.5
|-110
|-110
Texas State vs. Sam Houston Prediction
- Pick ATS: Sam Houston (+8.5)
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- Prediction: Texas State 29, Sam Houston 24
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Texas State vs. Sam Houston Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Bobcats 32, Bearkats 24.
- The Bobcats have a 75.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Bearkats have a 28.9% implied probability.
- Texas State has won one game against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
Texas State vs. Sam Houston: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Texas State
|Sam Houston
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|37 (70)
|27.5 (72)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|22.7 (44)
|20.8 (68)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|6 (89)
|6 (89)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|3 (96)
|7 (23)
Texas State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jordan McCloud
|QB
|815 YDS (67.3%) / 9 TD / 3 INT
84 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG
|Ismail Mahdi
|RB
|250 YDS / 1 TD / 83.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC
10 REC / 84 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28 REC YPG
|Chris Dawn Jr.
|WR
|10 REC / 184 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
|Jaden Williams
|WR
|12 REC / 159 YDS / 3 TD / 53 YPG
|Ben Bell
|DL
|10 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Chris Mills
|DB
|8 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Joshua Eaton
|DB
|9 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jordan Polk
|DB
|13 TKL / 1 TFL
Sam Houston 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hunter Watson
|QB
|540 YDS (58.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
233 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 58.3 RUSH YPG
|Qua'Vez Humphreys
|WR
|10 REC / 234 YDS / 3 TD / 58.5 YPG
|Jevyon Ducker
|RB
|209 YDS / 1 TD / 52.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Ife Adeyi
|WR
|14 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 36.8 YPG
|Caleb Weaver
|DB
|25 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Trey Fields
|LB
|21 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Briceon Hayes
|DL
|8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Kavian Gaither
|LB
|17 TKL / 1 TFL
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
NFL Week 3 Big Bets Recap: $1 million bet on Chiefs cashes; 11-leg parlay hits
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward holds steady; Ewers rises, Manning tumbles
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
AP Top 25: Texas stays on top, while Tennessee and Utah rise
