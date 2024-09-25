College Football Texas State vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 28, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+. Texas State is favored by 8.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 56.5.

In their most recent action, the Bobcats lost versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, 31-28. Facing the New Mexico State Aggies in their most recent game, the Bearkats won 31-11.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs Sam Houston Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Texas State -8.5 (-109) -312 +246 56.5 -110 -110

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Prediction

Pick ATS: Sam Houston (+8.5)

Pick OU: Under (56.5)

Prediction: Texas State 29, Sam Houston 24

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Bobcats 32, Bearkats 24.

The Bobcats have a 75.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Bearkats have a 28.9% implied probability.

Texas State has won one game against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston: 2024 Stats Comparison

Texas State Sam Houston Off. Points per Game (Rank) 37 (70) 27.5 (72) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 22.7 (44) 20.8 (68) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (89) 6 (89) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 3 (96) 7 (23)

Texas State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jordan McCloud QB 815 YDS (67.3%) / 9 TD / 3 INT

84 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG Ismail Mahdi RB 250 YDS / 1 TD / 83.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC

10 REC / 84 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28 REC YPG Chris Dawn Jr. WR 10 REC / 184 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG Jaden Williams WR 12 REC / 159 YDS / 3 TD / 53 YPG Ben Bell DL 10 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK Chris Mills DB 8 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Joshua Eaton DB 9 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Jordan Polk DB 13 TKL / 1 TFL

Sam Houston 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Hunter Watson QB 540 YDS (58.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT

233 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 58.3 RUSH YPG Qua'Vez Humphreys WR 10 REC / 234 YDS / 3 TD / 58.5 YPG Jevyon Ducker RB 209 YDS / 1 TD / 52.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC Ife Adeyi WR 14 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 36.8 YPG Caleb Weaver DB 25 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Trey Fields LB 21 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK Briceon Hayes DL 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Kavian Gaither LB 17 TKL / 1 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

