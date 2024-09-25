College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Arizona State at Texas State
Texas State vs. Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:28 p.m. ET

The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 28, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN+. Texas State is favored by 8.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 56.5.

In their most recent action, the Bobcats lost versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, 31-28. Facing the New Mexico State Aggies in their most recent game, the Bearkats won 31-11.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Information & Odds

Texas State vs Sam Houston Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Texas State-8.5 (-109)-312+24656.5-110-110

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Sam Houston (+8.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (56.5) 
  • Prediction: Texas State 29, Sam Houston 24

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Bobcats 32, Bearkats 24.
  • The Bobcats have a 75.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Bearkats have a 28.9% implied probability.
  • Texas State has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Sam Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Texas StateSam Houston
Off. Points per Game (Rank)37 (70)27.5 (72)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)22.7 (44)20.8 (68)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)6 (89)6 (89)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)3 (96)7 (23)

Texas State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Jordan McCloudQB815 YDS (67.3%) / 9 TD / 3 INT
84 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 28 RUSH YPG
Ismail MahdiRB250 YDS / 1 TD / 83.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC
10 REC / 84 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28 REC YPG
Chris Dawn Jr.WR10 REC / 184 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
Jaden WilliamsWR12 REC / 159 YDS / 3 TD / 53 YPG
Ben BellDL10 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Chris MillsDB8 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Joshua EatonDB9 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Jordan PolkDB13 TKL / 1 TFL

Sam Houston 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Hunter WatsonQB540 YDS (58.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
233 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 58.3 RUSH YPG
Qua'Vez HumphreysWR10 REC / 234 YDS / 3 TD / 58.5 YPG
Jevyon DuckerRB209 YDS / 1 TD / 52.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC
Ife AdeyiWR14 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 36.8 YPG
Caleb WeaverDB25 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Trey FieldsLB21 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Briceon HayesDL8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Kavian GaitherLB17 TKL / 1 TFL

Sam Houston State Bearkats
Texas State Bobcats
College Football
