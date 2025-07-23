College Football
Texas A&M's Collie Mascot Reveille X Has Eye Removed After Glaucoma Diagnosis
College Football

Texas A&M's Collie Mascot Reveille X Has Eye Removed After Glaucoma Diagnosis

Published Jul. 23, 2025 6:07 p.m. ET

Reveille X, Texas A&M's border collie mascot, had her right eye surgically removed after veterinarians diagnosed her with glaucoma, the university's president said Wednesday.

The collie — also known as the "First Lady of Aggieland" — was diagnosed with glaucoma after experiencing discomfort and cloudiness in her right eye, President Mark A Welsh III said in a message on the school's website. The veterinary team removed the eye out of an abundance of caution after discovering signs of abnormal tissue, he said.

"I’m grateful to report that Miss Rev has come through the surgery successfully, has been discharged and is resting comfortably," Welsh said.

Texas A&M's Reveille mascot dates back to 1931, when a group of cadets found an injured dog and sneaked her on to campus. The dog barked when buglers played morning reveille, earning her the Reveille name.

Reveille X took over as the latest iteration of the mascot in 2021. A souped-up golf cart known as "Rev Force One" helps transport the collie across campus.

Welsh said Reveille will take a brief hiatus from engagements as she recovers.

"According to her veterinary team, we can expect Miss Rev to be back to enjoying all her favorite activities — cruising on Rev Force One, attending classes, cheering on the Aggies and keeping our campus squirrels in line — this fall," he said.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

