SMU Names New Recovery Center After Active QB Kevin Jennings Amid Heisman Campaign

SMU has launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for senior quarterback Kevin Jennings, and also is putting his name on a new recovery center in the school's football complex.

The third-year hometown starting quarterback, who led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, is believed to be the first player to have an area on any campus named for him while still active in his college career.

"When you started looking at a legacy that’s going to be left, every player that comes through SMU is going to see Kevin’s name up there and be reminded of the impact he had, but also what his accomplishments allow us to do to leave something that’s going to help make their experience here better," Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee said Wednesday.

The announcement of the Kevin Jennings Recovery Center came two days after SMU officially launched its "K7NG OF DALLAS" campaign That title is a nod to the city where the school is located and where Jennings was born and grew up, plus the two-time captain's jersey number.

SMU's only Heisman Trophy winner was halfback Doak Walker in 1948. Walker is the namesake of the annual award for the nation's top college running back.

Jennings is 19-7 as SMU’s starter with 7,709 yards and 55 touchdowns passing, well within reach of the school’s career records of 9,081 yards and 72 TDs. He completed 300 of 454 passes (66.1%) for 3,641 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, the Mustangs' second in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"That was a no-brainer," Lashlee said of the organized Heisman push. "He’s more than deserving of it. We've got to win games, we've got to play well. I think we've got a good team around him, but he’s earned it."

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the Heisman Trophy winner last season, the fourth QB in five years to win the award. The only non-quarterback in that span was Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter in 2024.

SMU's recovery center will include two dedicated spaces with state-of-the-art equipment for physical and mental recovery such as light infrared saunas, dry plunge and sleep pods. They will be in areas that will be renovated inside SMU's endzone facility that opened two years ago, and could be ready early in the upcoming season.

"It means a lot. I’m just super-excited for it," Jennings said. "It’s honestly just a blessing being in this situation I’m in right now."

SMU said the center inspired by Jennings' vision was made possible by financial support from alumni Ann and Malcolm Holland.

Reporting by the Associated Press.