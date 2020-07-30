College Football SEC Adjusts Football Schedule 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On Thursday, the SEC announced a 10-game, conference-only football schedule that starts on Sept. 26, three weeks after teams' previously scheduled 2020 openers.

The SEC title game will be played two weeks later than originally planned, on Dec. 19, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The calendar includes an open date on Dec. 12 for all teams, and one open date in the middle of the season for every school.

The decision was made by 14 SEC presidents and chancellors who discussed schedule options virtually.

The SEC's change comes after 3 other Power-5 conferences – the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC – altered their schedules to provide safety and flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league joins the Big Ten and Pac-12 in the decision to play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season. And the ACC announced on Wednesday an 11-game schedule with 10 intraleague matchups and one non-conference game.

SEC teams were slated to play 8 SEC games and 4 non-conference games.

The league's decision will cancel some highly anticipated nonconference matchups on the slate, including LSU-Texas and Tennessee-Oklahoma.

The full schedule will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.