Sam Leavitt, Cam Skattebo fueled the fire; now it's up to Texas to respond

Arizona State players are relishing the role of the underdog this week. But this is nothing new. The Sun Devils have been doing it all year.

For starters, Kenny Dillingham's team was picked to finish last in their debut season in the Big 12 – that's what happens when you go 3-9 the year prior. But under Dillingham, the Sun Devils' 34-year-old head coach who took over ahead of the 2023 season, ASU went 11-2, won the conference and earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Now they're preparing to take on Texas in Wednesday's Peach Bowl, which is serving as a College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The Longhorns are listed as a 13.5 favorite – the largest spread among all CFP quarterfinal games. But the Sun Devils don't mind because they know what it's like to be overlooked.

"Just more fuel to the fire," ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt told reporters this week. "I kind of understand it [during the] preseason and stuff like that, but as we progressed throughout the year and kept proving people wrong and now people see the product that we have, I'm a little confused by the score predictions.

"But I'm super-hyped about it. Opportunity is all you can ask for. Now I get an opportunity to go play on the biggest stage and do what we do."

Many of the questions directed toward Arizona State players in the leadup to this matchup have been about facing Texas' top-ranked defense and going up against a high-profile quarterback like Quinn Ewers. The Sun Devils, making their first-ever CFP appearance, have answered each one with confidence and poise.

Leavitt, for example, said he's looking forward to proving "why I'm the better quarterback," words that quickly went viral. The young quarterback, who transferred from Michigan State after his freshman year, has had a solid first year in Tempe, passing for 2,663 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He's progressed throughout the season and in his last two games (wins over Arizona and then Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game) he completed more than 70% of his passes with a combined 510 yards and six touchdowns.

"I've kind of always been underlooked my entire career," Leavitt said. "Dating back to high school, early on I wasn't even a high recruit, three-star, had about two offers going into my senior year. Then [I] played really well, became a four-star. SEC teams didn't really reach out and stuff like that.

"Then when I entered the transfer portal and came here, I didn't have a name on my back and had to work for everything. Even going into this game, I feel like I'm still disrespected and we are as a team in general. That's a common goal for our entire team and everything like that."

Naturally, Leavitt didn't care much about the comments he made about Ewers, who was a former No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation coming out of high school. Though he did notice the ensuing chatter.

"I see it blew up a little," Leavitt said, "which is cool … get my name out on the stage a little bit more.

"I don't feel like publicity is bad, especially if you're not saying anything. Quinn Ewers is such a big-time name in college football and now that's going to be a big talk on the show, and now you're going to go into the game and people are going to be watching for stuff, so it's just an opportunity for me to go prove myself."

Leavitt said the reaction to his comments won't add more pressure ahead of Wednesday's clash.

"It doesn't change anything for me," Leavitt said. "I'm just going in to win the game. I don't care what people think."

Ewers, of course, was asked about Leavitt's remarks during Peach Bowl Media Day.

"Congrats to them on a great year, a great season," Ewers said. "I've gotten to watch some of their games and [Leavitt is] a talented player and they're a fun offense to watch. Just excited to be up against him."



Meanwhile, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was talking up his own game. The lethal downhill runner, who finished fifth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, has said he doesn't get enough respect when it comes to the top running backs in college football.

Following the Sun Devils' 45-19 clobbering of Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game, where Skattebo rushed for a game-high 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Skattebo had the following to say: "Nobody respects the fact that I'm the best running back in the country. I am going to stand on that. If people want to disrespect that, I am going to keep going and I am going to keep proving people wrong."

During Monday's media session, Skattebo doubled down on his proclamation: "There's nobody out there that can stop me," the senior running back said.

While Skattebo's claim has been proven true up to this point – he has rushed for 494 yards and eight touchdowns over his past three games – he has not faced a defense as good as Texas all year. The Longhorns have limited opponents to 104.2 rushing yards per game, 3.1 yards per carry, and only 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Pete Kwiatkowski's defense prides itself on stopping the run and shutting down opposing team's running backs, something they addressed immediately after beating Clemson in the opening round of the CFP, setting up this matchup against Skattebo and the Sun Devils.

"In my time here, I feel like I've heard that a lot, that a team is going to come in here and run the ball on us," Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell said. "And there was a different result a lot of those times. So I'm just looking forward to that challenge again. Everybody up front is going to be looking forward to that challenge. That's what we do as a defense: we harp on stopping the run."

When asked about the challenge of stopping Skattebo, Texas defensive end Michael Taaffe had the following to say: "He's a hard-nose, try-to-run-you-over type of back. He's also got great patience, great contact balance, great contact courage to where he's leaned his shoulder and maybe somebody is trying to go for his legs and he stumbles up and stays on his feet and runs for 40 more yards.

"The way that he can be so versatile as a running back – jump cutting, running people over, spin moves – he's got the whole package. And then [he's a] passing threat, too. He's just a guy that can do it all, and clearly they call his name and he's ready to play every single Saturday."

The fact that Texas has been pouring over film only further motivates Skattebo.

"If they're studying hard, there's a reason," Skattebo said. "And I have full respect for them because they understand what they're playing against, and that's why I love playing in games like this, because they constantly look at me as a threat, and that's something I've always wanted to be."

There's no denying the impact Skattebo has had during his senior campaign. He has rushed for 1,568 total yards with 19 touchdowns, while adding 506 yards receiving with three more scores. While it's true he hasn't seen a defense of the Longhorns' caliber yet this year, it's equally fair to say Texas hasn't faced the kind of challenge he presents, either.

"Like I say, I feel like I'm the best," Skattebo said. "No matter who they played, I still think I'm the best.

"I'm excited to play those guys because I'm going to present to them something new that they haven't seen before. I'm excited, and hopefully they're ready to play some football."

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

