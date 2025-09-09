Rocco's Got It: Cyclones QB Joins Gus Johnson’s Elite Club
What does it mean to have "IT?"
Ask FOX Sports lead college football announcer Gus Johnson, and he will tell you that having "IT" is not about the stats. It’s unquantifiable.
That’s what led Johnson to name Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht his "GOT IT" pick of the week.
The junior signal-caller led Iowa State on a 55-yard fourth-quarter drive that took 6:29 off the clock and set up the game-winning field goal to give the Cyclones a 16-13 win over Iowa.
"The man put Iowa State on his back," Johnson said of Becht. "The fourth quarter is Rocco time."
The comeback victory was Becht’s seventh of his college career, and it came against the Cyclones’ in-state rival.
"I was in Ames, Iowa, this weekend for Iowa-Iowa State, the Cy-Hawk Trophy, and Rocco Becht … he does it again," Johnson said.
Welcome to the "GOT IT" team, Rocco!
