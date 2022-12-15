College Football Rice vs. Southern Miss best bet, odds and how to bet 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Rice Owls will play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Owls failed to achieve a winning season with a 5-7 record but reached a bowl game because of their high Academic Progress Rate (APR) score. Throughout the year, Rice was riddled with injuries, and the Owls ended the regular season with a three-game winning skid.

Southern Miss became bowl eligible the traditional way by snapping a three-game losing streak in their regular-season finale. The Golden Eagles played a carousel of quarterbacks throughout the season, with Trey Lowe getting the last start.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Rice and Southern Miss, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Rice vs. Southern Miss (5:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 17, ESPN)

Point spread: Southern Miss -6.5 (Southern Miss favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rice covers)

Moneyline: Southern Miss -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Rice +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Will Hall’s Golden Eagles are on the uptick. As a matter of fact, one of their impressive wins this season was against Cotton Bowl-bound Tulane .

Southern Miss gets the bowl win over Rice and covers.

PICK: Southern Miss (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more