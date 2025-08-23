College Football QB Rocco Becht Stars as No. 22 Iowa State beats No. 17 Kansas State in Ireland Published Aug. 23, 2025 4:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rocco Becht passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, helping No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in the Aer Lingus Classic on Saturday in Dublin.

Becht was 14 for 28 for 183 yards. He found Dominic Overby for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter and passed to Brett Eskildsen for a 24-yard score in the third quarter.

With 2:26 to go, Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas State 16-yard line. Becht found Carson Hansen for 15 yards and iced the game.

[MORE: Cup Snake in Full Swing for Farmageddon Rivalry Between Iowa State, Kansas State]

The Cyclones (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) opened a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter after a turnover on downs by Kansas State at its own 30-yard line. Becht finished the short drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:38 left.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think of this story?

share