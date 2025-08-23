College Football
QB Rocco Becht Stars as No. 22 Iowa State beats No. 17 Kansas State in Ireland
QB Rocco Becht Stars as No. 22 Iowa State beats No. 17 Kansas State in Ireland

Published Aug. 23, 2025 4:13 p.m. ET

Rocco Becht passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, helping No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in the Aer Lingus Classic on Saturday in Dublin.

Becht was 14 for 28 for 183 yards. He found Dominic Overby for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter and passed to Brett Eskildsen for a 24-yard score in the third quarter.

With 2:26 to go, Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas State 16-yard line. Becht found Carson Hansen for 15 yards and iced the game.

[MORE: Cup Snake in Full Swing for Farmageddon Rivalry Between Iowa State, Kansas State]

The Cyclones (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) opened a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter after a turnover on downs by Kansas State at its own 30-yard line. Becht finished the short drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:38 left.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

