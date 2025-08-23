QB Rocco Becht Stars as No. 22 Iowa State beats No. 17 Kansas State in Ireland
Rocco Becht passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, helping No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 in the Aer Lingus Classic on Saturday in Dublin.
Becht was 14 for 28 for 183 yards. He found Dominic Overby for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter and passed to Brett Eskildsen for a 24-yard score in the third quarter.
With 2:26 to go, Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas State 16-yard line. Becht found Carson Hansen for 15 yards and iced the game.
[MORE: Cup Snake in Full Swing for Farmageddon Rivalry Between Iowa State, Kansas State]
The Cyclones (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) opened a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter after a turnover on downs by Kansas State at its own 30-yard line. Becht finished the short drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:38 left.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
UNC HC Bill Belichick Shades Patriots: 'There's No Owner's Son' in CFB
Urban Meyer: Impact of Michigan's Sign-Stealing Scandal 'A Huge Deal'
Inside Nico Iamaleava’s Complex and Compelling Journey to UCLA
Joel Klatt Unpacks the Big Ten’s Reported Game-Changing CFP Expansion Proposal
2025 College Football Rankings: RJ Young Responds to Ultimate 136 Replies
Pressure Mounts on Grant Newsome to Elevate Michigan’s Offensive Line
2025 College Football Week 0 Picks, Predictions: Best Bets for Iowa State vs Kansas State
2025 College Football Week 0 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Pick, Best Bet
From Fake Injuries to Finger Guns: Mike Pereira on College Football's New Rules
