Photo Essay: A Look Back at Ohio State-Illinois, Buckeye Nation's Traveling Circus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Buckeye Nation is known to travel, so it was no surprise that on Saturday in Champaign, "O-H" and "I-O" were heard almost as much as "I-L-L" and "I-N-I." The national champions were in town for the first time since Nov. 14, 2015. FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" was in town for the second time in three weeks.

That meant Brutus Buckeye and Bret Bielema were up early, preparing for a matchup between 5-0 Ohio State, looking to become the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back national titles since before World War II, and 5-1 Illinois, looking to burnish its College Football Playoff chances.

In the end, the Buckeyes won their 10th straight game over the Fighting Illini, though Illinois did become the first team this season to score double-digit points against OSU's vaunted defense. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith led the way to a 34-16 Buckeyes victory.

But that was just part of the story. On and off the field, the cast of characters made it a day to remember. Let's take a look back in photos.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday morning starts early at the Champaign Holiday Inn for Ohio State alum Jay McKay and his wife, Chris, who attend every Buckeyes game, home and away. Sitting at the other end of the counter, Illini fans Phil Butler and Tammie McCormick are hoping for "close, competitive game" against the nation's No. 1 team.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

As the sun rises less than a mile away, the scarlet and gray flags are already flying in the Memorial Stadium parking lots. Tailgating knows no time limits.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Pair a little girl with a Big Wheel and dad is just trying to keep up. Their Fighting Illini will know the feeling a little later.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

As Illinois head coach Bret Bielemi gets off the team bus, his daughters Briella and Brexli are waiting with hugs for dad.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The Buckeyes get their first standing ovation of the day as they arrive at Memorial Stadium.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

In the crowd to cheer the team's arrival is Jeff Griffith, who retired in August as an IT manager for Kroger just in time to follow the Buckeyes throughout the 2025 season.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

One of the first off the bus is former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, whose Buckeyes defense is being called one of the best in Big Ten history. Ohio State entered Saturday allowing just 5 points per game and having held two straight opponents without a touchdown.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

In his pregame walk-and-talk with FOX Sports game analyst Joel Klatt, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day explains that confidence is the key for OSU's defense as well as first-year quarterback Julian Sayin. "His confidence is building every day," Day says. "I think he has a better command of the offense, and the guys around him believe in him."

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

As a two-touchdown underdog, the Illini need some juice. So they bring in former quarterback Juice Williams, who in 2007 threw four touchdown passes to lead Illinois to an epic 28–21 upset over No. 1 Ohio State. Williams joins the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew to crank the air raid siren, which has become an Illini tradition.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

All geared up for game time, Buckeyes superfan Jon Peters, better known as the "Big Nut," greets fellow OSU faithful while waiting for the gates to open.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Buckeyes long snapper John Ferlmann prepares to take the field at Memorial Stadium, where his grandfather, Miles Stout, once played for Illinois. In 1956, when Stout was the starting QB, Illinois lost to No. 5 Ohio State 26-6 on this same field. On the opening kickoff, Illini linebacker Ray Nitschke lost his four front teeth when he took an Ohio State helmet to the mouth. Such is the origin of Nitschke's legendary toothless grin.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young calls Julian Sayin "the quarterback Arch Manning was expected to be." Sayin's Heisman odds jump after he completes 19-of-27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

OSU star Jeremiah Smith is held to a season-low 42 yards receiving, but he does score a touchdown for the fifth straight game.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

On the OSU sideline, Brutus wants to make sure he captures all the action, so he takes matters into his own hands. He just might have an eye for this.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports) ( )

No matter where they are or who they're playing, Buckeye Nation's messaging remains remarkably consistent.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Running back Bo Jackson finds the end zone on a 17-yard pass from Julian Sayin late in the first half, extending OSU's lead to 20-0.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

While leaving the field at halftime, Bret Bielema stops to chat with the officials. The Illinois coach is not happy with the lack of pass interference calls against OSU defensive backs, whom he would describe as "pretty handsy" after the game.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Here's photographic evidence that Ohio State does occasionally give up a touchdown. Illinois running back Aidan Laughery caps a 12-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half with a one-yard TD run, cutting OSU's lead to 20-10. It's the first rushing touchdown surrendered by the Ohio State defense all season.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

It's Ryan Day's turn to beef with the refs. He's either objecting to Illinois slow-playing its substitutions or maybe he's just not happy that his defense allowed a touchdown.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The Illini would commit three costly turnovers, including QB Luke Altmyer's first interception of the season and this fumble late in the third quarter on a strip sack by cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. All three Illinois turnovers would lead to Ohio State touchdowns.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

With the Big Nut looking on from the front row of a packed Ohio State section, the biggest Buckeye nut mugs for the FOX camera. The camera loves Brutus; Brutus loves the camera.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Jeremiah Smith talks with FOX's Jenny Taft postgame while holding the Illibuck trophy, a wooden turtle whose shell is engraved with the scores of Illinois-Ohio State games. The turtle tradition dates back more than a century.

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Before getting on the team bus, OSU long snapper John Ferlmann (center) visits with family, including his parents, Sally and Steve. Three generations turned out to watch John play on the same field as his late grandfather. "Leading up to the game, I forced myself to focus on the task at hand," he said. "Afterwards, I realized just how thrilling it was to be there. I got to share this moment with my family and reminisce about what an impact my grandfather had upon me and our family. I did my best to honor him by playing the best that I could. I hope I made him proud."