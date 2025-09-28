College Football Photo Essay: A Look Back at the Epic USC-Illinois Battle on Big Noon Saturday Updated Sep. 29, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a disparate matchup of two ranked teams, one desperate for redemption and the other a college football blue blood striving to join the big boys of the Big Ten, Illinois and USC met for the first time since the 2008 Rose Bowl. Their reunion turned into a topsy-turvy thriller that nearly cost Gus Johnson his voice.

Illinois' last-second, 34-32 victory was a major comeback for the Illini, who had lost 63–10 at Indiana the previous week. For the Trojans, whose spirited comeback fell just short, the questions linger about the legendary program's ability to win consistently in the Big Ten.

With four total turnovers between the two teams, the game wasn't always pretty, but on a picture-perfect day in Champaign, beautiful chaos reigned. Illinois has been celebrating homecoming for 115 years, but there couldn't have been many better than this one. Let's take another look in photos.

The day started on the south side of Grange Grove outside Memorial Stadium, where a packed house watched the "Barstool Sports College Football Show" and then "Big Noon Kickoff." (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Mark Ingram joins Dave Portnoy and the Barstool crew to preview Saturday's matchups. Meanwhile, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, who has a storied history with Bret Bielema, tells Illinois fans to give their coach "a big hug and keep him forever." (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Colin Cowherd joins Rob Stone and Urban Meyer to discuss the firing of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy among other topics. But it's Cowherd's USC shoes that draw attention from the gathered Illini faithful. "They were a gift," Cowherd says. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

These Illini fans want to remind USC coach Lincoln Riley that the "Land of Lincoln" is named for someone else, the nation's 16th president, who is kind enough to make an appearance on Saturday. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Bielema leads his team in the traditional Illini Walk through Grange Grove, named, of course, for Red Grange, college football's first superstar. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

In the first game at Memorial Stadium, on Oct. 18, 1924, "The Galloping Ghost" scored four touchdowns in the first 12 minutes against Michigan and accumulated 402 total yards on the day. A statue of Grange — along with the Marching Illini, the cheerleaders, the Illinettes dance squad and the flag corps — now greets the Illinois team for every home game. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Two hours before kickoff, Lincoln Riley walks the field to get a sense of a stadium he's visiting for the first time. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Nearing game time, the BNK crew, including Brady Quinn and former USC star Matt Leinart, moves inside Memorial Stadium to offer their final thoughts before kickoff. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The Illini take the field to much fanfare in front of a full house of more than 60,000 fans. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Riley then leads the Trojans out to … let's just say less fanfare. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

USC legends (from left) Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen and Mark Carrier gather on the visitor's sideline, hoping for another victory for the undefeated Trojans. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

On USC's first possession, the Trojans move down the field before star running back Waymond Jordan coughs up the ball at the Illinois 30, where Illini defensive back Jaheim Clarke scoops it up. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The turnover leads to a 7-0 lead for Illinois when quarterback Luke Altmyer saunters untouched into the end zone to cap off a 70-yard drive. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Waymond Jordan (#2) gets those points back on USC's next drive, scoring on a 1-yard run to tie the game late in the first quarter. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

On third-and-goal at the 3 with just under 11 minutes left in the first half, Illinois pulls a "Philly Special" on the Trojans. That's why QB Altmyer is catching a pass all alone in the corner of the end zone, covered only by his Jumpman shadow. The ball was thrown by do-everything receiver Hank Beatty, who has passed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown, rushed for a TD and scored on a punt return already this season. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Just before the half, officials ruled that Illinois running back Kaden Feagin fumbled at the goal line. As the play is reviewed, Bielema looks to the video board to decide for himself. To the coach's chagrin, the call stands and the Illini miss a golden scoring chance. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The Homecoming halftime show features REO Speedwagon, which was formed by a pair of Illinois students in the 1960s, performing with the Marching Illini. The band's name came from an old truck that one of the students learned about in his History of Transportation class. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

The Illini take a 24-10 lead midway through the third quarter when Feagin, who had fumbled just before the half, catches a screen pass and runs 64 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Down two touchdowns, Lincoln Riley exhorts his team to fight on. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

No matter if he was single or double covered, on the ground or in the air, Trojans star receiver Makai Lemon (#6) keeps making plays all afternoon, bringing USC back time and time again. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Late in the third quarter, Jordan finds a big hole and runs for his second touchdown, cutting Illinois' lead to 24-17. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Illinois responds almost immediately when Justin Bowick catches a 25-yard pass for a touchdown. USC cornerback Braylon Conley (#22) appears to have Bowick by the pants but can't keep the Illini receiver out of the end zone. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

Facing fourth-and-8 from the Illinois 19, Lemon counters with a touchdown catch from QB Jayden Maiava. The Trojans then go for two and convert, making the score 31-25 with just under 10 minutes remaining. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

"He lost it! He lost it! Oh, my goodness!" Gus Johnson's frenetic call perfectly describes running back Ca'Lil Valentine's fumble, Illinois' second deep in the red zone. USC star linebacker Eric Gentry (#18) punches the ball out, it caroms into the end zone and the Trojans win the scrum for the recovery and a touchback. Entering the game, Illinois had only one turnover on the season. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

After another Maiava to Lemon touchdown gives the Trojans a 32-31 lead with just under two minutes remaining, Illinois drives to the USC 24-yard line. The Illini bleed the clock to two seconds and send kicker David Olano out to attempt a 41-yard field goal. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

After the ball goes through the uprights, the party is on in Champaign. (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

While getting bear hugs from his daughters Briella and Brexli, Bielema tells Jenny Taft on FOX: "There are two things that money can’t buy: time and your reputation. Our reputation was put on this field, and I think we answered it." (Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

(Photo by Ed McGregor/FOX Sports)

