Penn State fires OC Mike Yurcich after losses to Ohio State, Michigan
Penn State has fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich one day after the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball against Michigan in a 24-15 loss. The news was first reported by the Centre Daily Times.
Penn State was averaging nearly 38 points per game in its third season under Yurcich, with talented former five-star quarterback Drew Allar taking the reins under center. However, the Nittany Lions have struggled mightily in their biggest games of the season.
They mustered 240 total yards and just 12 points in their Oct. 21 loss at Ohio State and 238 total yards — including just 74 passing yards — and 15 points at home against Michigan on Saturday.
[Michigan, unbeaten and unbothered, embraces villain role: 'We're so used to chaos']
Allar's only touchdown pass of the game came with two minutes left and Penn State already behind by multiple scores.
Penn State head coach James Franklin criticized the offensive playcalling after the loss to Michigan.
"We've got to do a better job of calling a game to allow our quarterback to get into rhythm," Franklin said. "That is critical. We've got to find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm. That's what everybody does. We've got to do a good job of that."
Yurcich had previously been offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and Texas and had spent one season as pass game coordinator at Ohio State.
-
College football Week 11 highlights: Oregon outlasts USC; Ohio State, Georgia win
Big Noon Live: Michigan bulls past Penn State as Jim Harbaugh sits out
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce reportedly booted by campus police
-
Without Jim Harbaugh, Michigan grinds out emotional win at Penn State, 24-15
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
Michigan, unbeaten and unbothered, embraces villain role: 'We're so used to chaos'
-
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Michigan vs. Penn State
2023 College Football odds: Iowa hits Under again, beats Rutgers 22-0
-
College football Week 11 highlights: Oregon outlasts USC; Ohio State, Georgia win
Big Noon Live: Michigan bulls past Penn State as Jim Harbaugh sits out
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce reportedly booted by campus police
-
Without Jim Harbaugh, Michigan grinds out emotional win at Penn State, 24-15
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
Michigan, unbeaten and unbothered, embraces villain role: 'We're so used to chaos'
-
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Michigan vs. Penn State
2023 College Football odds: Iowa hits Under again, beats Rutgers 22-0