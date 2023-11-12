College Football Penn State fires OC Mike Yurcich after losses to Ohio State, Michigan Updated Nov. 12, 2023 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Penn State has fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich one day after the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball against Michigan in a 24-15 loss. The news was first reported by the Centre Daily Times.

Penn State was averaging nearly 38 points per game in its third season under Yurcich, with talented former five-star quarterback Drew Allar taking the reins under center. However, the Nittany Lions have struggled mightily in their biggest games of the season.

They mustered 240 total yards and just 12 points in their Oct. 21 loss at Ohio State and 238 total yards — including just 74 passing yards — and 15 points at home against Michigan on Saturday.

Allar's only touchdown pass of the game came with two minutes left and Penn State already behind by multiple scores.

Penn State head coach James Franklin criticized the offensive playcalling after the loss to Michigan.

"We've got to do a better job of calling a game to allow our quarterback to get into rhythm," Franklin said. "That is critical. We've got to find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm. That's what everybody does. We've got to do a good job of that."

Yurcich had previously been offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and Texas and had spent one season as pass game coordinator at Ohio State.

