College Football Oregon vs. Northwestern: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction Published Sep. 10, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the college football season brings a marquee matchup as #4 Oregon travels to face Northwestern on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs. Northwestern:

How to watch Oregon vs. Northwestern

Are the Oregon Ducks a national championship caliber team? | Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt shared which teams in college football people are not talking about. He explained why he believes that nobody is talking about the Oregon Ducks being a national championship caliber team. Joel analyzed why they have the potential to play for a championship this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon vs. Northwestern Head to Head

Oregon and Northwestern have played each other once before. Northwestern leads the series 1-0.

Oregon vs. Northwestern Past Results

Oct. 5, 1974: Northwestern 14, Oregon 10 (Evanston, IL)

Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction & Odds

As of September 10th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is favored to win on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:

Point spread: Oregon -27.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -6500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.15 total); Northwestern +2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Prediction: Oregon 33, Northwestern 16

Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model

What did you think of this story?

share