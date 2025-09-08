College Football
Oregon vs. Northwestern: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
Published Sep. 10, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET
Week 3 of the college football season brings a marquee matchup as #4 Oregon travels to face Northwestern on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs. Northwestern:
How to watch Oregon vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, IL
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Are the Oregon Ducks a national championship caliber team? | Joel Klatt Show
Oregon vs. Northwestern Head to Head
Oregon and Northwestern have played each other once before. Northwestern leads the series 1-0.
Oregon vs. Northwestern Past Results
- Oct. 5, 1974: Northwestern 14, Oregon 10 (Evanston, IL)
Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction & Odds
As of September 10th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is favored to win on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Point spread: Oregon -27.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
- Moneyline: Oregon -6500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.15 total); Northwestern +2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)
- Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Prediction: Oregon 33, Northwestern 16
Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Correctly Picks Every Week 1 Game, Wins $382k
Heisman Trophy Rankings: USF QB Byrum Brown Headlines Robert Griffin III's List
Ohio State HC Ryan Day on Jeremiah Smith: 'He is an Unbelievable Example'
-
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Julian Sayin Keeps OSU at No. 1, FSU Rises
Deion Sanders Won't Confirm that Colorado is Starting Ryan Staub at QB in Week 3
2025 College Football Rankings: Oklahoma Makes Big Jump, Michigan Falls
-
2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Garrett Nussmeier Lead the Race
AP Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 4 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; FSU Into Top 10
Northwestern HC David Braun on 'Big Noon Kickoff' in Evanston: 'This is Exciting'
