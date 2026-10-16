College Football
College Football
Oregon vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 17, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Oregon takes on Nebraska in Eugene on Saturday in Week 7 college football on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Oregon at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.
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Moneyline
- Nebraska: +210
- Oregon: -258
Spread
- Nebrska +7: -118
- Oregon -7: -102
Over/Under
- Over 51.5: -110
- Under 51.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Oregon hasn't lost two games at home since 2016, when it went 4-8.
- Despite scoring 15 points last week, Oregon is still averaging 41 points per game.
- This is only the ninth match between these two teams and third since 2000. Oregon won the last matchup 42-35 in 2017.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
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