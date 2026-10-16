Oregon vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

Oregon takes on Nebraska in Eugene on Saturday in Week 7 college football on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Oregon at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

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Nebraska @ Oregon Odds

Moneyline

Nebraska: +210

Oregon: -258

Spread

Nebrska +7: -118

Oregon -7: -102

Over/Under

Over 51.5: -110

Under 51.5: -110

Nebraska @ Oregon Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Oregon hasn't lost two games at home since 2016, when it went 4-8.

Despite scoring 15 points last week, Oregon is still averaging 41 points per game.

This is only the ninth match between these two teams and third since 2000. Oregon won the last matchup 42-35 in 2017.

The Pick: Oregon -7

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon