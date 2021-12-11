College Football
Oregon reportedly hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach Oregon reportedly hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach
College Football

Oregon reportedly hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

3 hours ago

The college football coaching carousel has taken another stop, and Oregon has its man.

The Ducks, who were jilted earlier this week when Mario Cristobal jumped ship to take the reins at the University of Miami, have reportedly found their replacement in Dan Lanning, formerly the defensive coordinator at Georgia. This will be Lanning's first job as head coach.

The hire of Lanning is just the latest high-profile move in what has been a busy time across the sport. Already several big-name coaches have switched jobs, including Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC, Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame for LSU, and of course Cristobal's decision to head to Miami. 

The resulting vacancies were filled by Brent Venables (Clemson DC) at Oklahoma, Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, and now Lanning at Oregon.

RJ Young grades the new head coach hires in college football
RJ Young assigns grades to some of the recent college football coaching hires, including Oklahoma's choice of Brent Venables.

Related: RJ Young grades the college football coaching hires

In Lanning, 35, the Ducks are getting the architect of what was the most dominant defense in the nation this season. Heading into the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, the Bulldogs led the nation in scoring defense (6.9 PPG), had allowed only seven touchdowns and had kept opponents out of the end zone in six games.

The Bulldogs lost that contest 41-24, yet still led the nation in scoring defense at 9.5 PPG.

And Lanning's stock remained high — rightfully so.

Lanning got his coaching start on the high school level in 2008 before bouncing around as a graduate assistant at several places, including Alabama from 2016-17.

Georgia hired him as linebackers coach in 2018, and he was named the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator the following year. 

Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement praising his colleague, while also stating that Lanning would stay on as defensive coordinator for Georgia's College Football Playoff matchup against Michigan on Dec. 31.

Coincidentally, Oregon and Georgia play each other in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 3, 2022.

And there was plenty of reaction around the college football world to the latest big-time hire. Here is a sampling:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman
College Football

Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman

Alabama's Bryce Young Wins Heisman
Bryce Young became the second straight winner for the Tide, realizing the potential his father saw at a young age, RJ Young writes.
36 mins ago
Heisman Trophy Résumés
College Football

Heisman Trophy Résumés

Heisman Trophy Résumés
How do Heisman finalists Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Aidan Hutchinson and Kenny Pickett stack up against each other?
1 day ago
College Football Awards: Who Will Win?
College Football

College Football Awards: Who Will Win?

College Football Awards: Who Will Win?
From outstanding punter to the Heisman Trophy, Rob Rang breaks down the finalists for all of college football's national awards.
2 days ago
Lines for college bowl games
College Football

Lines for college bowl games

Lines for college bowl games
A look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for this season college football bowl games.
2 days ago
Grading the CFB Coaching Hires
College Football

Grading the CFB Coaching Hires

Grading the CFB Coaching Hires
From Freeman to Kelly to Cristobal to Riley, RJ Young evaluates the college football coaching hires. See who got the top marks!
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes