College Football
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb dies of head injury Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb dies of head injury
College Football

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb dies of head injury

2 hours ago

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said.

The 22-year-old, who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall, was found about 100 yards down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities said his death appeared to be accidental. Triangle Lake and the nearby Lake Creek Falls are popular for swimmers who navigate naturally formed rock slides by inner tube and swim in several swimming holes.

Webb was expected to compete for starting tight end this fall with Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, The Register-Guard reported.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Webb recorded 31 receptions, 296 yards, and four touchdowns. His first career touchdown was arguably his most famous play, a 20-yard catch over a defender on a ball thrown by Justin Herbert in the 2019 season opener against Auburn.

The player nicknamed "Spider" was a consensus four-star out of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento; a top 10 tight end and top 300 prospects by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports; and the No. 1 tight end in California by ESPN and 247Sports in 2018, the newspaper reported.

Multiple Oregon coaches and players acknowledged Webb’s death on social media Wednesday night.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Oregon football coach Dan Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

Like his late grandfather, Donald "Spido" Webb, Spencer was a multi-sport athlete. He was invited by Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman to the team at least as a practice player in when the Ducks were depleted by injury during the 2018-19 season, but didn’t end up joining the team, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Webb is survived by his older brother, Cody, who became Spencer’s legal guardian 10 years ago, sister-in-law, Alicia, aunt and uncle, who all helped raise him.

Reporting by Associated Press

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Is Nick Saban scared of Alabama's reign ending?
College Football

Is Nick Saban scared of Alabama's reign ending?

22 hours ago
College football odds: Three early win total bets to make now
College Football

College football odds: Three early win total bets to make now

1 day ago
College football odds: Handicapper makes OSU huge favorite vs. Michigan
College Football

College football odds: Handicapper makes OSU huge favorite vs. Michigan

2 days ago
Who has the best offense in college football right now?
College Football

Who has the best offense in college football right now?

4 days ago
College football odds: Alabama, Ohio State; best early title bets
College Football

College football odds: Alabama, Ohio State; best early title bets

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes