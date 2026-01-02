Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss: 'Lot of People Doubted Us' When Lane Kiffin Left

When Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss to become the new head coach at SEC-rival LSU in November, the bulk of the college football world doubted the Rebels' ability to go on a run in the College Football Playoff.

After beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff on Thursday night, that concern has been vanquished — and Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss kept the receipts.

"We're not really focused on destiny or anything like that. We just want to play ball fun and have fun. A lot of people did doubt us before the season, and they still doubted us when our coach left, so we just want to play ball and have fun, and I think that's showing right now," Chambliss said after the thrilling, 39-34 victory for Ole Miss.

The Rebels overcame a nine-point second-half deficit, proceeded to then blow a 10-point lead but squeak out a victory thanks to a 47-yard field goal from Lucas Carneiro with six seconds remaining, a safety on the ensuing kickoff and stopping a chaotic, lateral attempt by Georgia after the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick.

Chambliss finished the night with 362 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 145.7 passer rating, while completing 65.2% of his passes. In the first round, Chambliss threw for 282 yards and one touchdown, posted a 172.4 passer rating and completed 79.3% of his passes in the No. 6-seeded Rebels' 41-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave in Oxford.

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss after four seasons at Division II-Ferris State (2021-24) and opened the 2025 season as the backup quarterback to Austin Simmons. Then, a Week 2 ankle injury put Simmons on the shelf and Chambliss in at quarterback. While Simmons has appeared in multiple games since the injury, Chambliss has been the Rebels' primary quarterback ever since the original starter hurt his ankle.

In all, Chambliss has totaled an SEC-high 3,660 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 157.3 passer rating this season, while completing 66.4% of his passes. He has also rushed for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. Chambliss finished eighth in 2025 Heisman Trophy voting.

Next up for Ole Miss is a semifinal round clash against No. 10-seed Miami, which defeated the No. 2-seeded and defending national champion Ohio State in the quarterfinal.

