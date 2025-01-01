College Football Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith breaks Big Ten's freshman TD receiving record Updated Jan. 1, 2025 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jeremiah Smith was already in the Ohio State record books. Now he's in the Big Ten record books too.

The Buckeyes' sensational receiver set the single-season conference record for most touchdown receptions by a freshman (13), hauling in a catch from Will Howard and taking it 45 yards to the house on Ohio State's first possession against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

The previous record belonged to Purdue's Rondale Moore, who totaled 12 touchdown catches in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith tied the record in Ohio State's first-round College Football Playoff game against Tennessee, then broke it in the quarterfinal matchup against the Ducks. The 19-year-old tallied a game-high six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Volunteers.

He entered the Rose Bowl with 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, all of which are freshman records at Ohio State, surpassing the numbers Cris Carter had in 1984. Smith also had four carries for 47 yards and another touchdown on the ground during the regular season.

After coming to Ohio State with much fanfare, the nation's No. 1 recruit has lived up to the hype.

"He'll probably be the best receiver to come through here," Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke said in the week leading up to the Rose Bowl. "He's already on that verge, so really happy for him."

Burke is qualified to offer his opinion, having played with and practiced against the Buckeyes' recent crop of NFL first-round receivers. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. were all selected in the top 20 over the past three drafts, and senior Emeka Egbuka could join them this spring.

"I've seen a lot of great receivers," Burke said. "I've seen Garrett. I've seen Jaxon, seen Chris. I've seen Marvin Harrison — he was my class, too. So just being able to see that and being able to see those qualities in him. But he's Jeremiah Smith. He's a whole different person, so that's awesome."

Now, Smith stands on his own in Big Ten history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share