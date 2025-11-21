Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) will put their second-ranked pass defense to the test against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) and the No. 22 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 33.5 points in the game. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.

The Buckeyes beat the UCLA Bruins, 48-10, in their last game. The Scarlet Knights won versus the Maryland Terrapins in their most recent game, 35-20.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Information & Odds

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction

Ohio State enters Saturday’s matchup as a 33.5-point favorite and looks poised to keep its dominant run going. The Buckeyes have won 14 straight and an incredible 59 of their past 60 home games against nonconference opponents.

Their defense has been elite, allowing an FBS-low 7.5 points per game, while quarterback Julian Sayin continues to play at a Heisman Trophy-caliber level as the nation’s most accurate passer.

Rutgers, meanwhile, is still chasing bowl eligibility. Running back Antwan Raymond will be key after rushing for a career-best 240 yards against Maryland, but the Scarlet Knights face one of the stingiest defenses in college football, especially against the run.

The Buckeyes’ defense should dictate the game, and Sayin & Co. should have little trouble extending the nation’s longest active win streak.

Pick ATS: Rutgers (+33.5)

Pick OU: Under (55.5)

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Rutgers 9

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Buckeyes 44, Scarlet Knights 11.

The Buckeyes have a 99.2% chance to claim victory in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Scarlet Knights hold a 3.2% implied probability.

Ohio State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Rutgers has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Head-to-Head

In their last three head-to-head bouts, Ohio State has taken down Rutgers three times.

In those games versus Rutgers, the Buckeyes have covered one time with two pushes while outpacing the total each time.

In their last three head-to-head matchups, Ohio State has tallied 136 points against Rutgers, while giving up only 39 points.

