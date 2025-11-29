Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) and the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (9-2) hit the field for The Game on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Michigan Stadium. The Buckeyes are large, 10-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 43.5 points.

Last time out, the Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with 42-9 being the final score. Against the Maryland Terrapins in their last game, the Wolverines won 45-20.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction & Odds

Ohio State is favored to win at Michigan. Check out the detailed odds and prediction below:

Ohio State is the team to beat at Michigan. The Buckeyes are undefeated and putting up 37.9 points per game while allowing only 7.6 points per contest, the best mark in the country. Julian Sayin has been outstanding with 2,832 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, and Jeremiah Smith has been a true difference-maker with 69 catches for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Michigan brings plenty of talent of its own. Jordan Marshall is back from a shoulder injury and Bryce Underwood leads the offense. Still, Ohio State’s defense looks nearly impenetrable. With the Buckeyes sitting as a 10-point favorite, they are the smart pick. The implied score of 28-17 reflects Ohio State’s statistical edge on both sides of the ball and feels realistic.

The question is whether Michigan can keep this close. The Wolverines have won four straight in the rivalry, but this year’s Ohio State team looks more polished and more physical. If Michigan establishes its run game early, it might keep this within one score entering the fourth quarter. Ohio State is too strong, too fast and too well coached for Michigan to pull off the upset.

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-10)

Pick OU: Over (43.5)

Prediction: Ohio State 28, Michigan 17

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Buckeyes 27, Wolverines 17.

The Buckeyes have a 79.6% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Wolverines hold a 24.7% implied probability.

Ohio State has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Michigan is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Head-to-Head

Over their last four meetings, Michigan has totaled four wins versus Ohio State.

The last four times the Wolverines have squared off with the Buckeyes, they have put up a 4-0 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the total on three occasions.

In their last four head-to-head matchups, Michigan has compiled 130 points against Ohio State, while giving up only 84 points.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.