College Football Ohio State to hire UCLA coach Chip Kelly as OC after Bill O'Brien departure Published Feb. 9, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET

Ohio State is hiring a new offensive coordinator — again.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is taking his talents to Columbus, Ohio, becoming the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator, according to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman.

Ohio State had hired former New England Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the position, but O'Brien is now reportedly becoming the new head coach of Boston College; the Eagles were in search of a head coach after Jeff Hafley left his post to become the new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Kelly was UCLA's head coach the past six seasons (2018-23), with his teams posting a combined 35-34 record. The Bruins went 8-5 last season. Kelly was previously the head coach of Oregon from 2009-12, going a combined 46-7 and putting together three 12-win seasons, including an appearance in the 2011 BCS National Championship. He then had head-coaching stints in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016).

Ohio State is coming off its third consecutive 11-2 campaign and third consecutive loss to archival Michigan. Ryan Day will return for his sixth season as head coach with a stacked transfer class, which includes former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

When UCLA hired Kelly after the 2017 season, the Bruins hoped his return to college football would rejuvenate the program. However, Kelly struggled to recruit top prospects to UCLA despite its location in talent-rich Southern California. Kelly only signed one five-star recruit during his UCLA tenure, that being class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore from Michigan.

The Bruins suffered three straight losing campaigns in Kelly's first three seasons before an eight-win 2021 and nine-win 2022. However, Kelly failed to reach the Pac-12 championship game, with his teams reaching a bowl game just twice (UCLA didn't play in the 2021 Holiday Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the team).

The Bruins will now search for a head coach to lead them in their move to the Big Ten conference starting next season.

