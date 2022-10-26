College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Florida-Georgia, pick
The Florida Gators and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs resume their long rivalry when the Southeastern Conference Eastern teams meet Saturday in Jacksonville. The foes will meet to play the game formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. 

How heated is this rivalry? The schools dispute the all-time record. Florida says the Bulldogs lead 53-44-2, but Georgia claims one more victory. What's not in dispute is that the Bulldogs have won four of the past five meetings after snapping Florida's three-game win streak in the series.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Florida-Georgia game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our gambling expert (odds via FOX Bet):

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -23 (Georgia favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Florida +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

The undefeated Bulldogs are staggering 22.5-point favorites, and they’ve dominated this series in the last five years, winning three of those games by 19 points or more.

Since getting a home win over Utah in the opener, the Gators have lost three close games against good teams (Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU). And this game is a landmine for the Bulldogs, especially with the biggest game left on their schedule next week at home against undefeated Tennessee. 

This smells like a game in which the Bulldogs, the fourth-ranked team in the country against the run, get the win. But they don’t do so with a hefty margin that allows them to rest starters in the fourth quarter ahead of the Tennessee game. 

Nobody’s going to bet the Gators here, so wait for the line to hit 23 or maybe even 24 on game day. 

PICK: Florida (+24 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 24 points (or win outright)

