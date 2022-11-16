College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) look to continue their recent success against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest Saturday in Fayetteville.

Arkansas leads the all-time series — which began in 1908 — 36–29–1. However, Ole Miss has won three of the past four contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ole Miss and Arkansas, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Arkansas +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The total has gone Over in the Over/Under in four of the Rebels past five games.

The Rebels are 12-3 straight up (SU) in their past 15 games.

The Rebels are 1-8 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine games against the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks have hit the Over in the O/U seven times in their past 10 games.

The Razorbacks are 2-5 SU in their past seven games.

The Razorbacks have hit the Over in the O/U nine times in their past 13 home games.

The Razorbacks are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 home games against the Rebels.

