College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas

1 hour ago

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) look to continue their recent success against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest Saturday in Fayetteville.

Arkansas leads the all-time series — which began in 1908 — 36–29–1. However, Ole Miss has won three of the past four contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ole Miss and Arkansas, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Alabama escapes No. 11 Ole Miss

No. 9 Alabama escapes No. 11 Ole Miss
RJ Young reacts to No. 9 Alabama holding off No. 11 Ole Miss.

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Arkansas +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The total has gone Over in the Over/Under in four of the Rebels past five games.

The Rebels are 12-3 straight up (SU) in their past 15 games.

The Rebels are 1-8 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine games against the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks have hit the Over in the O/U seven times in their past 10 games.

The Razorbacks are 2-5 SU in their past seven games.

The Razorbacks have hit the Over in the O/U nine times in their past 13 home games.

The Razorbacks are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 home games against the Rebels.

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU

20 mins ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Louisiana-Florida State
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Louisiana-Florida State

21 mins ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Navy-UCF
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Navy-UCF

37 mins ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes