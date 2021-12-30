College Football College football odds: How to bet Oklahoma State-Notre Dame, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Marcus Freeman era will begin when the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) play the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Cowboys and Fighting Irish — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (1 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Oklahoma State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 9-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Fighting Irish are 9-3 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) four times (with one push) in 11 games this season. The Fighting Irish were 6-6 on the O/U this season.

The Cowboys are 9-1 ATS and 11-1 straight up (SU) when they score more than 18.3 points. The Fighting Irish are 7-2 ATS and 11-0 SU when they score more than 16.8 points.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"This game will be low scoring as both teams struggle more on offense than defense. And usually, when I expect a low-scoring game, I like to take the underdog. … Lastly, this game matters more to the Pokes than the Irish. It's the biggest bowl game for the Cowboys in years, so they'll want it more."

PICK: Oklahoma State (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

Freeman, 35, will be making his head coaching debut against the Cowboys. Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after Brian Kelly took the head coaching job at LSU.

But Freeman will be missing some key players as standout safety Kyle Hamilton (co-team leader with three interceptions) and running back Kyren Williams (1,002 yards, 14 touchdowns on 204 carries) have opted out of the game.

Jack Coan, who transferred to Notre Dame after three seasons at Wisconsin, is 215-for-317 passing (67.8%) for 2,641 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Defense has carried the Cowboys to a New Year's bowl. Oklahoma State ranks first in sacks (55) and tackles for loss per game (8.5), third in total defense (273.6 yards allowed per game), fifth in rushing defense (89.2 yards per game) and tied for seventh in scoring defense (16.8 points per game).

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the Cowboys' leading tackler (112) and defensive end Collin Oliver leads in sacks (11.5).

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is 209-for-340 passing (61.%) for 2,468 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Sanders has run for 543 yards on 129 carries with six touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren is the Cowboys' leading rusher with 1,134 yards on 237 carries (4.8 yards per attempt) with 11 touchdowns. Warren is healthy after missing the Big 12 championship game against the Baylor Bears with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys will play their third consecutive opponent ranked in the Top 10.

This will be the first meeting between the schools. Oklahoma State is 2-0 in the Fiesta Bowl. Notre Dame is 1-4 in the Fiesta Bowl.

