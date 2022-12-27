College Football
Texas vs. Washington best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Texas vs. Washington best bet, odds and how to bet

3 hours ago

The No. 12 Washington Huskies (10-2) will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline when they face the No. 20 Texas Longhorns in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday.

Steve Sarkisian is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns. Sarkisian was the coach of the Huskies from 2009 to 2013, leading the Huskies to the 2011 Alamo Bowl.

The Longhorns are 3-1 all-time against the Huskies. Texas won the last meeting 47-43 in the 2001 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Michael Penix Jr. throws a 76-yard touchdown vs. Oregon

Michael Penix Jr. throws a 76-yard touchdown vs. Oregon
Michael Penix Jr. helped the Washington Huskies beat the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. 

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson (1,580 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns) will not play as he prepares for the draft. The Longhorns will rely on redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers (1,808 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, six interceptions).

The Longhorns biggest win of the season was a 34-27 road win against Kansas State, the eventual Big-12 champion. They lost a heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide 20-19 in Week 2.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a transfer from Indiana, led the nation in passing yardage (4,354) along with 29 TD passes and seven interceptions. The Huskies moved up the rankings after upsetting the then-No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene in Week 11. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas and Washington, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and experts picks (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington (9 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Texas -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Washington +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 2:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
12
Washington Huskies
WASH

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I cannot believe this Oregon Duck is going to stand up for the Huskies, but I do not understand this line. Washington is going to beat Texas, but I’ll take the points if I’m getting them. 

Except for one opt-out player, every Huskies impact player that has NFL potential will be playing. Washington has won six straight games and is scoring a ton of points. Washington put up 37 against Oregon, then scored 51 against the 18th ranked defense in Washington State. The Huskies rank second in points per drive and fourth in passing success rate. Texas' defense is far better at stopping the run than the pass, but the Longhorns will be without some of their top defensive players. I think Washington can score for the most part in this game. 

The Texas offense is very reliant on its rushing attack. Longhorns are missing 90% of that crew with Bijan Robinson opting to prepare for the NFL draft and his backup entering the portal. That means the offense will depend on the passing attack and on backs who have little game experience to get the ball moving. That is not how Texas wants to create offense. 

This gives Washington an opportunity to get enough stops to win the game. I will take Washington plus the points in the Alamo Bowl. 

PICK: Washington (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Washington’s passing attack is no joke.

Huskies southpaw quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 4,354 yards this season, the second-highest total in college football and I imagine he’s stoked about facing a shorthanded Texas secondary in the Alamo Bowl.

Respected money showed on UW +6.5 and +6 earlier this month and the number kept running after Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson opted out for the NFL Draft in mid-December.

Professional bettors always say that most running backs "aren’t worth much," but I disagree in this case. Only Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell rushed for more yards than Robinson in program history.

Texas is in big trouble if it falls behind early.

PICK: Washington (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games

1 hour ago
Pac-12 college football bowl season best bets
College Football

Pac-12 college football bowl season best bets

1 hour ago
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Pittsburgh vs. UCLA best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes