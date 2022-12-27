College Football Texas vs. Washington best bet, odds and how to bet 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 12 Washington Huskies (10-2) will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline when they face the No. 20 Texas Longhorns in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday.

Steve Sarkisian is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns. Sarkisian was the coach of the Huskies from 2009 to 2013, leading the Huskies to the 2011 Alamo Bowl.

The Longhorns are 3-1 all-time against the Huskies. Texas won the last meeting 47-43 in the 2001 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson (1,580 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns) will not play as he prepares for the draft. The Longhorns will rely on redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers (1,808 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, six interceptions).

The Longhorns biggest win of the season was a 34-27 road win against Kansas State, the eventual Big-12 champion. They lost a heartbreaker to the Alabama Crimson Tide 20-19 in Week 2.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a transfer from Indiana, led the nation in passing yardage (4,354) along with 29 TD passes and seven interceptions. The Huskies moved up the rankings after upsetting the then-No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene in Week 11.

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington (9 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Texas -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Washington +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

I cannot believe this Oregon Duck is going to stand up for the Huskies, but I do not understand this line. Washington is going to beat Texas, but I’ll take the points if I’m getting them.

Except for one opt-out player, every Huskies impact player that has NFL potential will be playing. Washington has won six straight games and is scoring a ton of points. Washington put up 37 against Oregon, then scored 51 against the 18th ranked defense in Washington State. The Huskies rank second in points per drive and fourth in passing success rate. Texas' defense is far better at stopping the run than the pass, but the Longhorns will be without some of their top defensive players. I think Washington can score for the most part in this game.

The Texas offense is very reliant on its rushing attack. Longhorns are missing 90% of that crew with Bijan Robinson opting to prepare for the NFL draft and his backup entering the portal. That means the offense will depend on the passing attack and on backs who have little game experience to get the ball moving. That is not how Texas wants to create offense.

This gives Washington an opportunity to get enough stops to win the game. I will take Washington plus the points in the Alamo Bowl.

PICK: Washington (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Washington’s passing attack is no joke.

Huskies southpaw quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 4,354 yards this season, the second-highest total in college football and I imagine he’s stoked about facing a shorthanded Texas secondary in the Alamo Bowl.

Respected money showed on UW +6.5 and +6 earlier this month and the number kept running after Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson opted out for the NFL Draft in mid-December.

Professional bettors always say that most running backs "aren’t worth much," but I disagree in this case. Only Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell rushed for more yards than Robinson in program history.

Texas is in big trouble if it falls behind early.

PICK: Washington (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

