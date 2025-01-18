College Football Notre Dame's Charles Jagusah has chance for first start of season in title game Published Jan. 18, 2025 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Charles Jagusah's hopes of opening the season as Notre Dame's starting left tackle ended when he tore his right pectoralis muscle in training camp, others may have given up hope on the second-year lineman returning at any point of the season.

Jagusah never gave up.

In order to have a chance to contribute in the 2024 season, Jagusah needed the Fighting Irish to make the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame obliged, and now Jagusah's first start of the season could come in Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State.

Jagusah's return has been a motivating story for the Irish. It also could be a key to Notre Dame's hopes of coming up with a starting line capable of keeping the running game moving against the Buckeyes' tough defense.

"I think one of the first questions that we all asked was, you know, ‘How serious is it? How long is it going to be? Is there an opportunity to possibly get him back at some point?'" offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said Saturday.

"And then to watch him every day put in the work necessary on the sideline and in the meeting room just in case there was an opportunity, just in case there was a chance for him to possibly contribute to the success of the football team, it was pretty cool to witness and watch every day."

Jagusah (6-7, 330 pounds) gave credit to support from his teammates and the performance of the offensive line to give Notre Dame (14-1) a chance for its first national championship since 1988.

"Everybody just kept pushing me to kind of keep preparing as if I’m going to play," Jagusah said. "I got the opportunity. ... I mean, it’s a blessing when you have teammates that work this hard, like they did all the work to get us here."

Jagusah played in a backup role in the 27-24 Orange Bowl semifinal playoff win over Penn State after right guard Rocco Spindler suffered a sprained right ankle. Left tackle Anthonie Knapp also left the game with a high ankle sprain, and coach Marcus Freeman ruled Knapp out for the national championship game.

If Jagusah gets the call, it would be only his second career start. His first came in last season's 40-8 Sun Bowl win over Oregon State.

Notre Dame hasn't unveiled its starting offensive line. On Saturday, Jagusah indicated he wasn't sure if he would play at guard or tackle.

"I’ve been practicing both positions since I got here two years ago," Jagusah said. "So for me, it’s just like I can do either one and I’m just going to keep preparing for whatever our team needs me to do."

Jagusah's 2024 debut came on special teams in the 23-10 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. Denbrock said Jagusah proved in his fill-in role against Penn State that he’s ready to play.

"You know, coming into the Orange Bowl and playing the way that he did, I thought was a testament to his preparation," Denbrock said. "We’ll see how things shake out for (Monday), but he [has] had a really good week of practice and really all those offensive line have done a nice job this week."

Spindler is expected to play against Ohio State. Jagusah and Tosh Baker are the probable options to start at left tackle, while Jagusah is also listed on the depth chart at right guard if Spindler doesn't play. Freeman said Spindler is on track to play.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

