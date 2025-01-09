College Football
Notre Dame locker room reportedly battling flu outbreak ahead of Orange Bowl
College Football

Notre Dame locker room reportedly battling flu outbreak ahead of Orange Bowl

Published Jan. 9, 2025 4:27 p.m. ET

There's a flu outbreak in the Notre Dame locker room that is significant for some players but has mostly affected backups and those on special teams, according to a recent report from On3.

Other reports since indicate that the illness has subsided in recent days, but not all players are fully recovered.

Notre Dame is set to face Penn State on Thursday evening in the Orange Bowl, where head coaches James Franklin and Marcus Freeman are set to make history when their teams square off in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Fri 12:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
4
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
ADVERTISEMENT

No. 7 seed Notre Dame is a one-point favorite over No. 6 seed PSU ahead of kickoff. It is one win away from reaching the national championship game after knocking off No. 2 seed Georgia and No. 10 seed Indiana in the earlier rounds.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has the second-best odds of winning the CFP MVP at +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total), while running back Jeremiyah Love boasts the seventh-best odds at +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total).

It remains to be seen if the flu outbreak impacts Notre Dame's championship run.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Penn State Nittany Lions
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'No regrets at all,' says bettor who sold parlay ticket potentially worth $148k

'No regrets at all,' says bettor who sold parlay ticket potentially worth $148k

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes