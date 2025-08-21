Notre Dame Drops New Logo With Leprechaun Carrying Football
Football teams are constantly dropping new jerseys and helmets. Well, now they're dropping new logos.
Notre Dame unveiled a new logo for the 2025 college football season on Thursday morning that features a leprechaun carrying a football.
The leprechaun in a fighting stance has traditionally been the mascot logo of Notre Dame since the 1960s, with a gold "ND" being the acronym logo. Of course, a leprechaun has long been the school's mascot. This new logo is specific to the football program but the school stated that it plans to release sports-specific marks for all its varsity sports.
The Fighting Irish are coming off a 14-2 campaign, headlined by them reaching the National Championship and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in four years.
No. 6 Notre Dame opens the 2025 season with a pair of ranked matchups, those being a Week 1 road game against No. 10 Miami (FL) and a Week 2 home game against No. 19 Texas A&M. It named redshirt freshman CJ Carr its starting quarterback earlier this week.
The Fighting Irish are entering their fourth complete season with head coach Marcus Freeman (he coached the final game of the 2021 season).
