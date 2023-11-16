College Football
'Not going anywhere': QB Jalon Daniels says he's returning to Kansas in 2024
'Not going anywhere': QB Jalon Daniels says he's returning to Kansas in 2024

Published Nov. 16, 2023 5:02 p.m. ET

After an injury-plagued 2023 season, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels says he's "not going anywhere."

"Life doesn't go as planned and sometimes, your story's out of your control," Daniels said in a 40-second video posted to social media on Thursday. "But I guess that means I just have unfinished business."

"My dreams haven't changed. My goals are still there. And my vision for the future is clear. So you want something to talk about? Talk about this — I'm not done yet, and I'm not going anywhere. Rock Chalk."

Daniels also released a statement through the football program confirming his intent to return. The statement notably mentions continuing to "move the program forward under [head] Coach [Lance] Leipold." 

Leipold has drawn widespread praise for helping orchestrate Kansas football's turnaround and has been connected to numerous job openings, including the one at Michigan State. He signed an extension with Kansas last November after his name had surfaced in coaching rumors.

Daniels has only played three games this year due to a back injury, one year after bursting on the scene by leading Kansas to its first 3-0 start since 2009 and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. He also missed four games due to a shoulder injury that year after generating some early Heisman Trophy buzz.

Daniels has been starting at Kansas since 2020, but has an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also eligible for a redshirt year if he only plays a maximum of one more game the rest of the season. Daniels has a 63.6% completion rate, 4,297 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions, along with 602 career rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Kansas currently sits at 7-3 this season, including a 38-33 upset over then-No. 6 Oklahoma on Oct. 28.

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks Highlights

