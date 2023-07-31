College Football
Northwestern to hire veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary assistant
College Football

Northwestern to hire veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary assistant

Published Jul. 31, 2023 5:44 p.m. ET

Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two consecutive USFL championships with the Birmingham Stallions, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire.

Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.

Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at Louisiana Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also coached UConn for five years before the program made the jump to the top tier of Division I.

Braun was hired as defensive coordinator by Northwestern in January after coaching at North Dakota State and has no previous head coaching experience in college.

Holtz's job with Northwestern is expected to run through the season and not interfere with his USFL job, the person said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Northwestern Wildcats
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB trade deadline grades, tracker: Mariners trade closer Paul Sewald to D-Backs

MLB trade deadline grades, tracker: Mariners trade closer Paul Sewald to D-Backs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes