College Football David Braun reportedly elevated to interim football coach at Northwestern Updated Jul. 14, 2023 1:00 p.m. ET

David Braun has been elevated from defensive coordinator to interim coach at Northwestern for the upcoming season, replacing Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired this week due to a hazing scandal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Braun's promotion to interim coach had not been announced.

Braun was hired as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator six months ago. He spent the previous four seasons in the same position at North Dakota State, where he helped lead the Bison to FCS national championships in 2019 and 2021.

Fitzgerald was fired Monday after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including "forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature," Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote.

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. After Northwestern initially suspended but did not fire him, The Daily Northwestern published an article including allegations from a former player who described specific instances of hazing and abuse and suggested Fitzgerald may have been aware.

The elevation of Braun puts the program in the hands of someone who never shared the sideline with Fitzgerald during a game and was not part of the culture established by the longtime coach. The rest of Fitzgerald's assistant coaches and support staff will remain in their jobs for 2023, the university has said.

Northwestern also announced on Thursday the firing of baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations of misconduct.

Foster spent just one season as the Wildcats’ coach. The move was announced in a brief statement from athletic director Derrick Gragg.

"Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive," Gragg said.

"This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the director of athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold."

The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that prompted several assistant coaches to quit, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university.

Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former major-leaguer who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, will take over as interim coach.

