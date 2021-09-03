College Football UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Top moments from Friday's college football action 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of college football is officially underway, and the Tar Heels and Hokies are in action Friday.

No. 10 North Carolina kicks off its 2021 football season against Virginia Tech – the top two run teams in the ACC last year – in front of more than 65,000 fans at a sold-out Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Hokies, who return 19 starters, are looking to redeem themselves after suffering a 56-45 loss at UNC last season and finishing with a losing record in two of the past three seasons. Virginia Tech finished eighth in the ACC after a 5-6 campaign in 2020.

On the other side, the Tar Heels are looking to keep their momentum going. UNC finished with an 8-4 record last year, good for fourth in the ACC. The Tar Heels return 21 of their 22 starters, including Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell, who completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,586 yards — the third-highest single-season total in school history — and 30 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2020. UNC's entire starting offensive line is back, as well as super-senior tight end Garrett Walston, former top-100 wide receiver recruit Josh Downs and Tennessee grad transfer tailback Ty Chandler.

Here are the top moments from Friday's matchup.

UNC vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was dealing early on Friday. Hokies QB Braxton Burmeister connected with running back Raheem Blackshear for a 33-yard hit that moved Virginia Tech into North Carolina's territory.

Five plays later, Burmeister ran it in 4 yards for a Hokies touchdown to put Virginia Tech up 7-0 with 10:01 left to play in the first quarter.

As the Hokies charged down the field once again, UNC defensive back Trey Morrison forced Keshawn King to fumble in the red zone, which was recovered by Ja'Qurious Conley, and UNC took over at its own 9-yard line to close out the frame.

The Tar Heels looked to make an impact in the second quarter after Virginia Tech dominated time of possession in the first, holding the ball for 12:30.

To start the second quarter, Hokies defensive lineman Mario Kendricks came up with a massive sack of Tar Heels QB Howell for a loss of 13 yards to make it fourth-and-20, forcing UNC to punt.

Virginia Tech continued to own the line of scrimmage, as Burmeister connected with Blackshear once again, this time for 18 yards, followed by a 16-yard completion to WR Tre Turner on the next play.

At the 4:32 mark, Turner snagged a 34-yard bomb from Burmeister to put the Hokies on North Carolina's 8-yard line with his sixth consecutive completion in the first 25 minutes of regulation.

Three plays later, Hokies TE James Mitchell came out of nowhere for an 11-yard reception from Burmeister that put Virginia Tech up 14-0 as the second frame came to a close.

In the first half, Heisman hopeful Howell went 4-for-8 for 58 yards, while Virginia Tech's Burmeister went 7-for-8 for 126 and a TD. Turner led all receivers with 59 yards.

