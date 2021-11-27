College Football
No. 3 Alabama's Iron Bowl win over Auburn provides more questions than answers No. 3 Alabama's Iron Bowl win over Auburn provides more questions than answers
College Football

No. 3 Alabama's Iron Bowl win over Auburn provides more questions than answers

2 hours ago

The Iron Bowl produced another instant classic in its latest installment, with No. 3 Alabama surviving to beat Auburn 24-22 in a four-overtime thriller.

But one thing it might not have provided was clarity on whether or not Alabama is truly one of the elite teams in the country.

A win is a win, and Alabama's latest not only ensures the Tide a spot in next Saturday's SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia, but it also keeps them in contention for the College Football Playoff. The win over Auburn, however, was anything but inspiring.

With standout wide receiver Jameson Williams being ejected in the second quarter due to a targeting penalty, the Crimson Tide offense was without its most explosive player and it showed throughout the game.

Alabama trailed 10-0 entering the fourth quarter and struggled to find its footing offensively for the majority of the game before a late rally forced overtime. The extra action proved to be a back-and-forth affair until Alabama had the ball last and scored on a 2-point conversion to win the game.

Three of Alabama's last four games have all been decided by one score, with two of those games coming against unranked opponents — Auburn, and a 20-14 win over LSU on Nov. 6. That leaves questions surrounding the Crimson Tide's legitimacy as a national championship contender.

This is compounded with the fact that both Michigan and Cincinnati, the two teams ranked in the top five behind Alabama entering the weekend, looked dominant in their wins.

No. 5 Michigan broke through against No. 2 Ohio State in a major way, staking its claim as the second-best team in the country behind Georgia with a 42-27 win.

No. 4 Cincinnati continued its undefeated season with a relatively easy 35-13 victory over East Carolina.

Those teams appear to be peaking as the regular season comes to a close, while Alabama appears to be stumbling towards the finish line, muddying the waters surrounding the question of who is the favorite to challenge Georgia.

Saturday's results left the college football world with more questions than answers.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football Top Plays: Week 13
College Football

College Football Top Plays: Week 13

College Football Top Plays: Week 13
Michigan topped Ohio State and Alabama outlasted Auburn in 4OT in Week 13, while OU-OSU is in action. Here are the top plays!
5 mins ago
College football Odds Week 13
College Football

College football Odds Week 13

College football Odds Week 13
Find out everything you need to know about college football odds and results for Week 13
3 hours ago
Saturday Standouts
College Football

Saturday Standouts

Saturday Standouts
Hassan Haskins and Aidan Hutchinson's dominant performances against Ohio State highlight Saturday's standout performances.
3 hours ago
Haskins Overpowers Ohio State
College Football

Haskins Overpowers Ohio State

Haskins Overpowers Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh owns his first win over Ohio State. And he has Hassan Haskins and his offensive line to thank for it.
6 hours ago
Time For Jim Harbaugh To Deliver
Michigan Wolverines

Time For Jim Harbaugh To Deliver

Time For Jim Harbaugh To Deliver
Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game will be spicy, and Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t have it any other way, Martin Rogers writes.
21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes