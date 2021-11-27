Haskins, Wolverines run roughshod over Ohio State, giving Harbaugh first win in rivalry

College Football
3 hours ago

No amount of snow could slow the Hassan Haskins show.

Haskins will go down in Michigan folklore after his performance on Saturday, serving as the key factor in Jim Harbaugh's first win over Ohio State in six tries, a 42-27 triumph in Ann Arbor.

Haskins practically lived in the end zone, rushing for 169 yards and five scores on 28 carries. It was the senior back's sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season, but the first time he's ever scored more than two rushing TDs in a single game. 

Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns as the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27.

Haskins' five TDs are the most ever by a Michigan running back against OSU.

The win is not only the first for Harbaugh over Ohio State, but it's Ryan Day's first loss in Big Ten play since taking over as the Buckeyes' leading man (23-1).

It also put an end to OSU's eight-game win streak in the series and the Buckeyes' nine-game overall win streak.

Clearly, Harbaugh had a formula coming into Saturday's matchup, knowing that his teams find great success when the rushing attack is clicking. The Wolverines are now 35-1 in games in which they have a 100-yard rusher, and UM dominated on the ground against its rival, rushing for a total of 297 yards on 41 carries as a team.

Michigan only passed the ball 20 times on Saturday, compared to 49 pass attempts and 30 rushing attempts for the Buckeyes.

The 297 rushing yards allowed by OSU is a season-high and the most it has surrendered since the first two weeks of the season, when the Buckeyes gave up 203 rushing yards in a win over Minnesota and 269 rushing yards in a home loss to Oregon

When it comes to the College Football Playoff, where Michigan and Ohio State go from here is up for debate. 

OSU entered Saturday second in the CFP rankings, fresh off a 56-7 demolition of then-No. 7 Michigan State, a team that beat Michigan 37-33 three weeks prior.

Michigan entered "The Game" fifth in the CFP rankings, but didn't own a win over a ranked team. Now, the Wolverines have defeated the No. 2 team in the country and won the Big Ten East title, meaning they are staring their first CFP berth directly in the face. 

Here is how the sports world reacted to Michigan's win — along with Wolverines fans:

