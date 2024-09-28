College Football
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota, 27-24, to retain Little Brown Jug
College Football

No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota, 27-24, to retain Little Brown Jug

Published Sep. 28, 2024 4:10 p.m. ET

Kalel Mullings rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Michigan held on to the Little Brown Jug with a 27-24 win in the rain against Minnesota on Saturday.

Michigan led 24-3 going into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota scored three touchdowns to pull within 27-24 with 1:37 left.

The Gophers recovered the onside kick but were flagged for offsides. Mullings grabbed the second kick, allowing the Wolverines to run out the clock.

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) extended their school-record conference winning streak to 27 games. They haven't lost a Big Ten game since Michigan State beat them in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota (2-3, 0-2) hoped to win the Little Brown Jug for the first time in a decade and only the third time in the 21st century.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines Highlights

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines Highlights

Mullings made up for another weak performance from the passing game. Alex Orji completed 10 of 18 passes for 86 yards. He did throw one touchdown pass, but his interception helped Minnesota's fourth-quarter comeback.

Mullings finished Michigan's first drive with an untouched 27-yard touchdown run, but both offenses bogged down in the wet conditions.

The Wolverines' defense, though, forced a fumble early in the second quarter, giving them the ball at the Gophers 16. Mullings carried on the next three plays, bulling his way into the end zone from the 1 for a 14-0 lead.

Kechaun Bennett blocked a Minnesota punt later in the quarter. Orji hit Tyler Morris on the next play for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

Minnesota got on the board on the last play of the half. Brosmer hit Nick Kallerup for 44 yards to the Michigan 1-yard line and the field goal unit got onto the field in time for Dragan Kesich to kick a 20-yarder.

Sherrone Moore and Kalel Mullings on Michigan's CLOSE win over Minnesota

Sherrone Moore and Kalel Mullings on Michigan's CLOSE win over Minnesota

Dominic Zvada's 53-yard field goal restored Michigan's 21-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Orji's interception on the next drive led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Darius Taylor.

After the Wolverines went three-and-out, freshman Koi Perich returned a punt 60 yards to the Michigan 17, and Taylor got his second touchdown to make it 24-17 with 11:05 to play.

Michigan ran 6:32 off the clock to set up Zvada's second field goal and the 27-17 lead with 4:33 to go, but Brosmer hit Daniel Jackson for a 12-yard score to make it a three-point game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota Golden Gophers
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 College Football Week 5 action report: UGA-Bama 'will be like the Super Bowl'

2024 College Football Week 5 action report: UGA-Bama 'will be like the Super Bowl'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes