College Football
No. 10 Alabama rallies to beat Florida State in offensive thriller
College Football

No. 10 Alabama rallies to beat Florida State in offensive thriller

Published Sep. 19, 2026 10:24 p.m. ET

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keelon Russell threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 10 Alabama overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Florida State 50-36 on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) struggled to run the ball early and had few answers for Florida State’s explosive plays. Once Alabama settled in, Florida State (1-2) struggled to slow it down.

Russell completed 23 of 30 passes without an interception, and Alabama finished with 615 yards. Lotzeir Brooks caught eight passes for 101 yards.

Lightning delayed kickoff and interrupted the second quarter, and the teams agreed to skip halftime after the second delay.

Alabama scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions across the second and third quarters to turn a 21-6 deficit into a 40-28 lead.

Ryan Coleman-Williams turned a short completion into a 46-yard touchdown, and Russell found Kaleb Edwards for the go-ahead score before the break.

Florida State cut the deficit to seven midway through the fourth quarter. Trae’shawn Brown answered with a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:15 remaining, capping a 90-yard drive. Bray Hubbard intercepted Ashton Daniels' pass on the ensuing possession.

Quarterback Keelon Russell rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against Florida State. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

The takeaway

Florida State: The team built an early cushion but could not get enough stops to repeat last season’s stunning win over Alabama in Tallahassee.

Alabama: The comeback should ease some nerves for Crimson Tide fans after the first half, but defensive breakdowns and the inconsistent ground performance left plenty to address before returning to Southeastern Conference play.

Up next

Florida State: Hosts Central Arkansas next Saturday to wrap up nonconference play.

Alabama: Hosts South Carolina next Saturday.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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