Nittany Lions RBs power No. 9 Penn State past No. 19 Illinois 21-7 Published Sep. 28, 2024 11:35 p.m. ET

Nick Singleton ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Kaytron Allen added 94 yards and a score and No. 9 Penn State pulled away in the second half to beat No. 19 Illinois 21-7 on Saturday night.

Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took a 14-7 lead on Singleton's 4-yard touchdown run on its opening second-half possession. The Nittany Lions then went into lockdown mode.

Penn State forced four punts, recovered a fumble and A.J. Harris intercepted Luke Altmyer's pass late in the fourth quarter.

After scoring easily on their opening drive, the Illini (4-1, 1-1) managed just 25 rushing yards the rest of the way. They were tackled 13 times behind the line of scrimmage and allowed seven sacks.

Both teams scored on their first possessions before sputtering for the rest of the first half.

The Illini calmly marched 75 yards through the lingering smoke of pregame fireworks, converting a pair of third downs and getting help from a late hit to set up a Altmyer's 4-yard touchdown pass to Carson Goda.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton rushed for a combined 196 yards and 2 TDs

The Nittany Lions needed just eight plays over 4:02 to pull even. After big runs from quarterback Drew Allar and Singleton, tight end Tyler Warren leapt over the line of scrimmage from 3 yards out.

Penn State drove into Illinois' territory again late in the second quarter, but stalled out at the 23 and Sander Sahaydak missed a 40-yard field goal.

Illinois botched its best shot to retake the lead late in the second half.

Having directed his offense down to Penn State's 2, Altmyer had to retreat as the first-down snap sailed over his head. He then lost 3 yards on a keeper before he was sacked and called for intentional grounding on third down.

With the noise swelling, the Illini jumped early on their field goal try and kicker David Olano missed on the retry from 45 yards.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

