New Orleans To Host 2027-28 College Football Playoff National Championship
New Orleans To Host 2027-28 College Football Playoff National Championship

Published Sep. 29, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET

New Orleans will host the College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2027 season, a person familiar with the decision said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement involving Gov. Jeff Landry was scheduled for Wednesday.

The game will be held in the Superdome on Jan. 24, 2028, about eight years after the last title game held in the dome in January 2020, when LSU defeated Clemson.

Miami is the host city for this season's national title game. The CFP for the 2026 season will end in Las Vegas.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

