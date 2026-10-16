New Mexico vs. Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

The New Mexico Lobos will travel to Honolulu to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for New Mexico vs. Hawaii at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

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New Mexico @ Hawaii Odds

Moneyline

Hawaii: +490

New Mexico: -675

Spread

Hawaii +14.5: -110

New Mexico -14.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 44.5: -108

Under 44.5: -112

New Mexico @ Hawaii Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Micah Alejado, Hawaii's quarterback, is the leading passer in the Mountain West with 1,613 passing yards.

New Mexico is allowing the third-fewest points in the country, 10.6, while averaging the fifth-most points in the country, 43.4.

The Pick: Over 44.5 Points

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Hawaii