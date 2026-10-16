College Football
College Football
New Mexico vs. Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 17, 2026 10:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New Mexico Lobos will travel to Honolulu to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for New Mexico vs. Hawaii at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Hawaii: +490
- New Mexico: -675
Spread
- Hawaii +14.5: -110
- New Mexico -14.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 44.5: -108
- Under 44.5: -112
From FOX Sports Research:
- Micah Alejado, Hawaii's quarterback, is the leading passer in the Mountain West with 1,613 passing yards.
- New Mexico is allowing the third-fewest points in the country, 10.6, while averaging the fifth-most points in the country, 43.4.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Hawaii
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
share
in this topic
recommended
-
What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process
Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried
-
College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Indiana And More
'He's a Freak': Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day Size Up the Ohio State-Indiana Rematch
NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule
-
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 7 Games, Including Ohio State-Indiana, Notre Dame-BYU
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots
Item 1 of 3