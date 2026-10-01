Nebraska vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are back home to face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 5 college football matchup on FS1.

Nebraska is 4-0 for the first time in a decade. Are the Cornhuskers back?

Head coach Matt Rhule’s team still has plenty to prove, but a 5-0 start could earn Nebraska a spot in the AP Top 25. Last week, the Cornhuskers scored at least 30 points for the fourth straight game, opening Big Ten play with a 31-13 win over Michigan State. Nebraska finished with more than 350 yards of offense while holding the Spartans to 257 yards and forcing two turnovers.

If the noise surrounding Michael Locksley’s job at Maryland wasn’t loud before last week, it certainly is now. The Terrapins lost to UCLA by 51 points and committed five turnovers.

Quarterback Malik Washington threw four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He finished with fewer than 200 passing yards for the third time in his career and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time. After starting 2-0, Maryland has dropped its last two games, and this matchup could bring more trouble.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Maryland at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 3.

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Nebraska @ Maryland Odds

Moneyline

Nebraska : -690 (bet $10 to win $11.45 total)

Maryland: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Spread

Nebraska -14.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Maryland +14.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 52.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 52.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Nebraska @ Maryland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are off to a dream start in 2026. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten in total offense (482.8 yards per game) and leads the conference in total defense (233.5 yards allowed per game). The Cornhuskers are also one of three Big Ten teams averaging at least 40 points while allowing fewer than 14 per game.

If Maryland wants to snap its losing streak, it’ll need better play from quarterback Malik Washington. Despite his struggles last week, the sophomore still ranks fifth in the conference in passing yards and remains the engine of the Terrapins’ offense.

Unfortunately for Maryland, its next two opponents average at least 40 points while allowing fewer than 14 per game, starting with Nebraska. The Terrapins should be motivated after last week’s lopsided loss, especially with their coach on the hot seat, but that won’t be enough to slow down the Cornhuskers.

Expect Rhule and Nebraska to keep rolling. Take the Cornhuskers to cover.

The Pick: Nebraska -14.5

How to Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska