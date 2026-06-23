NCAA's New Eligibility Rules Affect Transfers, Rosters And Playing Time

Tyler Shough needed seven years of college football to become a starting NFL quarterback.

Under the new eligibility model approved Tuesday, athletes will no longer have that option.

Athletes in Division I, the top level of competition, will have five years to complete five seasons of competition, a move the NCAA hopes will add structure to a system stretched into chaos and courtrooms by countless transfers, redshirt decisions, injuries, players seeking more seasons to cash in on NIL opportunities and even pandemic-era complexities.

The eligibility clock starts when an athlete enrolls full-time or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs first.

If the new rules withstand potential legal challenges, the development of college athletes will undergo a dramatic shift. There will be no more traditional redshirt years, nor will there be medical or general extension waivers available; the only limited exceptions for going beyond five-in-five would be for military service, religious missions and maternity leave.

Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said he believes the change could keep talented players in college for longer.

"In addition, I believe this rule change would have coaches putting a significant emphasis on retaining as much of the current roster as possible, especially upperclassmen, while focusing their attention slightly less on the transfer portal," Loy said in an email. "With the opportunity to play five full seasons, they could have a roster full of 23-year-olds, for example, compared to 18- or 19-year-olds, and beyond that, potentially have a group full of talent they have developed in their system."

The End Of The Redshirt

Shough spent two seasons at Oregon and three at Texas Tech before suiting up at Louisville as a seventh-year senior in 2024. Injuries, a redshirt season and the pandemic extended his college career, extra time that helped turn him into a second-round draft pick and, eventually, the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

He believes future college athletes should be given the same opportunities.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 28: Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 34-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"I think everybody should have a chance to at least get a medical and then a redshirt," Shough said. "I know I benefited from that experience, the maturation process, having to compete multiple years. I feel strongly about that."

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina followed a similar path. His six-year college career included an undergraduate stint at Notre Dame and two postgraduate seasons at California following a medical redshirt and pandemic waiver, when the NCAA gave thousands of athletes an extra year.

The 5-in-5 would have taken away his final college season in 2025, a year that helped him make his case to NFL scouts. Even so, he understands the effort to bring order to a landscape he described as the wild West.

"You can’t please everyone in this world, ever, but they’re trying to please as many people as they can and do right by as many people as possible," said Keanaaina, an undrafted free agent. "As someone who was injured, I think it’s tough to make a one-size-fits-all rule. But I also get that sometimes an older player is taking opportunities away from a younger one."

It Could Change Recruiting Or Have Other Ripple Effects

While Shough and Keanaaina point to what the new model could eliminate, others believe opportunities will be created elsewhere in college sports.

"I think it’s the NCAA’s way of keeping college sports as amateur as possible with the chaos that is the NIL era. It will be good for sports like lacrosse where post-grad and redshirt years are less common than in football," said Kelsey Fee, an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at Dartmouth. "It will open up the portal to a new slew of craziness with kids looking to use their fifth year."

Fee said she also thinks the shift will bring an excitement to recruiting that hasn’t been felt in recent years. Loy, the recruiting analyst, said coaches could be more interested in high school prospects "and getting these guys on the field as quickly as possible."

"Whether it works out or not, everyone would get a glimpse at where each prospect stands compared to others," he wrote. "The players would get the early playing time, the coaches would see who outperforms who, and then, without the ability to redshirt anyone, a prospect can continue to be developed if they want to stick around and compete. They also wouldn’t just rush to leave and transfer, since they know they have five years to play ball."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 07: Sean Rhyan #75 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13 at Lambeau Field on September 07, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers center and 2022 third-rounder Sean Rhyan predicted stricter eligibility guidelines could change the way athletes think about transferring: Once the clock starts ticking, a case can no longer be made to rectify a misstep.

"Five for five, that’s fair. I think NIL is good, but I also think it took away that loyalty aspect that I think sports need," Rhyan said. "Having that fixed amount of time is going to bring that loyalty."

And then Rhyan added perhaps the most convincing argument of all: "Having like a 27-year-old linebacker or something and then you have a 17-year-old running back ... I think five for five is more than fair."

Reporting by the Associated Press.