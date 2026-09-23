N.C. State QB CJ Bailey Adopts Positive Mindset Following Costly Fumble

CJ Bailey figured he had a choice in how he responded to making the mistake that turned N.C. State's road win into one of the most improbable losses in college football in years.

The quarterback could brood over that devastating moment. Or he could focus on moving forward for Saturday's visit from Appalachian State.

"The last several days have been good," Bailey said after practice Wednesday, four days after losing a fumble in the end zone that Vanderbilt recovered for a last-second touchdown. "A lot of guys have my back, Coach (Dave) Doeren, everybody in the facility.

"They've been leaning on me, I've been showing up. I've been waking up on the right side of the bed every morning, feeling good."

It marked the first time the third-year starter had spoken to reporters since the loss, which came after N.C. State (1-2) led 31-28 and faced a fourth-and-3 play from its own 5-yard line with 6 seconds left. Doeren said Monday the call was for Bailey to burn time before going down to take a safety, leaving Vanderbilt hoping for nothing short of a miracle with nearly no time left.

And yet, that's exactly what happened.

Bailey had space to take a knee or scramble out of the back of the end zone. Instead, he started running toward the oncoming desperation pass rush, then took a hit that knocked the ball loose for Vanderbilt's winning recovery in a shocking moment.

Bailey said he "just was trying to get all the clock out."

"The biggest thing was just hold the ball, bro," he said. "That was the biggest thing. I was just trying to run around and make a play, being competitive. That’s who I am, I'm a competitive guy. I was just competing to the final second and it happens. I fumbled the ball, I’m going to kick myself up and keep going."

Offensive lineman Teague Andersen was one of the first teammates to reach Bailey in the end zone and help him up. Andersen said Bailey was "pretty distraught" afterward.

Still, Andersen said Wednesday, he offered his QB an immediate message: "Dude, no matter what happens, bro, I've got your back."

That kind of support carries Bailey now. Bailey said his mother is in town and made some home-cooked meals. He said he's heard words of encouragement from outside the program, too.

The list included former Wolfpack passing great and longtime NFL star Philip Rivers, as well as Peyton and Eli Manning, team spokeswoman Annabelle Myers said. Bailey previously attended the Manning Passing Academy, an annual camp attracting some of the nation's top college QBs.

Bailey patiently fielded questions Wednesday with an almost happy-go-lucky demeanor, pointing to optimism from how the team has practiced. He said he had addressed teammates with a key message.

"I just said: ‘We’ve got a long season,'" Bailey said, "'we've got so many more games and so many more plays that we can make.'"