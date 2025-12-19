College Football
North Carolina State Cruises Past Memphis in Gasparilla Bowl
College Football

North Carolina State Cruises Past Memphis in Gasparilla Bowl

Published Dec. 19, 2025 6:17 p.m. ET

CJ Bailey threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and scored another on the ground as NC State took down Memphis 31-7 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

The Wolfpack concluded their season at 8-5 (4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) and won a bowl game for the first time since the 2017 Sun Bowl.

Jayden "Duke" Scott racked up 108 rushing yards to pace the NC State offense. Wesley Grimes led with 48 receiving yards and a score on three catches and six targets.

NC State struck first on their opening drive as Bailey scampered for a 14-yard rush. The Wolfpack scored on all but two of their first-half drives to take a 31-7 lead into halftime.

Grimes hauled in a 31-yard touchdown, Teddy Hoffman took his only catch for a 40-yard score, and Will Wilson tacked on a 1-yard rushing touchdown before time expired in the first half.

The Tigers (8-5, 4-4 American Conference) got on the board with Jamari Hawkins’ 28-yard reception. Hawkins had four catches for 32 yards.

NC State is 18-18-1 in bowl games and made its sixth straight appearance. Memphis is 9-9 in bowl games, winning four straight from 2020-2024. The Tigers are one of seven FBS programs with an active streak of 12 or more straight bowl invitations.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michigan Head Coach Search Rumors: 3 Coaches Joel Klatt Has His Eyes On

Michigan Head Coach Search Rumors: 3 Coaches Joel Klatt Has His Eyes On

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes