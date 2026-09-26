Mike Locksley Buyout: How Much Would Maryland Have To Pay

Mike Locksley's seat at Maryland is scorching hot. And after the Terrapins' uninspiring 54-3 blowout loss to unranked UCLA on Saturday, the question that Maryland fans seem to be asking is: How much would it cost to make a change?



UCLA thoroughly dismantled Maryland on Saturday, resulting in one of the most lopsided losses of Locksley's tenure. The loss dropped the Terrapins to 2-2 on the season and added another ugly chapter to a program that hasn't won more than eight games in a season in 20 years.



Locksley is now 38-46 as Maryland's head coach, and the Terps are coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Saturday's loss also marked the first time Maryland has suffered two losses before the end of September since Locksley's first season as the program's full-time head coach in 2019.



Maryland would owe $9.2 million to Locksley if he's fired during this calendar year, according to USA TODAY. That buyout figure isn't outrageous compared to some of the massive buyouts paid out last season across the sport.



Locksley is set to make $6.4 million this year and $6.7 million in 2027, followed by $7 million in 2028.



According to a Washington Times review of Locksley’s contract details, this season was originally set to be the final one of his contract. But after the Terrapins reached at least seven wins in 2022 and 2023, they activated automatic one-year extensions, keeping him tenured through the end of 2028.

Tensions continue to build over Locksley’s future at Maryland. Earlier this week, Maryland Athletics cut off follow-up questions from reporters after a tense exchange regarding his job security.

After a 2-2 start with the meat of Big Ten play still ahead, the challenge of turning things around for the Terps is only getting steeper. Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, all eyes will be on Locksley’s future and whether a coaching change could come mid-season or in the offseason.