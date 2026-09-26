College Football
Mike Locksley Buyout: How Much Would Maryland Have To Pay
College Football

Mike Locksley Buyout: How Much Would Maryland Have To Pay

Published Sep. 26, 2026 5:40 p.m. ET

Mike Locksley's seat at Maryland is scorching hot. And after the Terrapins' uninspiring 54-3 blowout loss to unranked UCLA on Saturday, the question that Maryland fans seem to be asking is: How much would it cost to make a change?

UCLA thoroughly dismantled Maryland on Saturday, resulting in one of the most lopsided losses of Locksley's tenure. The loss dropped the Terrapins to 2-2 on the season and added another ugly chapter to a program that hasn't won more than eight games in a season in 20 years.

Locksley is now 38-46 as Maryland's head coach, and the Terps are coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Saturday's loss also marked the first time Maryland has suffered two losses before the end of September since Locksley's first season as the program's full-time head coach in 2019.

Maryland would owe $9.2 million to Locksley if he's fired during this calendar year, according to USA TODAY. That buyout figure isn't outrageous compared to some of the massive buyouts paid out last season across the sport.

Locksley is set to make $6.4 million this year and $6.7 million in 2027, followed by $7 million in 2028.

According to a Washington Times review of Locksley’s contract details, this season was originally set to be the final one of his contract. But after the Terrapins reached at least seven wins in 2022 and 2023, they activated automatic one-year extensions, keeping him tenured through the end of 2028.

Tensions continue to build over Locksley’s future at Maryland. Earlier this week, Maryland Athletics cut off follow-up questions from reporters after a tense exchange regarding his job security.

After a 2-2 start with the meat of Big Ten play still ahead, the challenge of turning things around for the Terps is only getting steeper. Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, all eyes will be on Locksley’s future and whether a coaching change could come mid-season or in the offseason.

UCLA Bruins vs Maryland Terrapins Highlight 🏈 FOX College Football

UCLA Bruins vs Maryland Terrapins Highlight 🏈 FOX College Football
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

    Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

    2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

    Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

    Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

    2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

    Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes