'You're not tough': Michigan's Roman Wilson calls out Ohio State after win

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson knew that in order for the No. 3-ranked Wolverines to get by No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, they were going to have to be the tougher and more physical team out on the field.

Mission accomplished.

Wilson finished with three catches for 36 yards and a 22-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter, which helped lead Michigan to a memorable 30-24 win, giving the Wolverines their first three-game winning streak over the Buckeyes since 1995-97.

Following the victory, Wilson was asked if he thought the Buckeyes had gotten tougher over the years, and he didn't hold back with his response.

"No. Definitely not," Wilson said. "I told the receivers this whole week: You’ve got guys back there — this is a thing I thought too — guys who you want to put on the Louis V, the thousand-dollar outfit. You want to act hard. But when we’re out there, they’re not hard. I see the film: You’re not tough.

"I don’t think I’m the toughest guy in the world. But I'm out there, I’m getting physical. I don't think they wanted it like I wanted it."

Wilson exited Michigan's win over Maryland last week with an injury, but he was able to play through it on Saturday. The senior wide receiver entered the Week 13 showdown having totaled a team-high 37 receptions for 612 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs.

With the victory over the Buckeyes, the Wolverines improved to 12-0 and clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game where they'll face No. 17 Iowa (kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET and can be viewed on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

