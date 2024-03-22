College Football Michigan's pro day expected to attract historic crowd amid J.J. McCarthy's rise Updated Mar. 22, 2024 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan's pro day on Friday is among the more anticipated ones of the 2024 NFL Draft season. In fact, it's attracting hundreds of NFL team representatives out to Ann Arbor.

Michigan is, of course, coming off a 15-0 season that saw it both beat arch-rival Ohio State and win the Big Ten for a third consecutive season, while going on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Its roster has generated a great deal of NFL interest, as a record 18 Wolverines were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is likely to be the first Michigan player selected, as his draft stock has dramatically improved over the last month. While the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots are expected to take a quarterback with the first three picks of the draft, McCarthy has been frequently linked to the New York Giants, who select sixth, and the Minnesota Vikings, who are now potentially positioned for a trade up after acquiring a second first-round draft pick (No. 11 and 23) from the Houston Texans last week.

Other Michigan players who have a chance to hear their name called on either Day 1 or 2 of the draft are running back Blake Corum, offensive lineman Zak Zinter, wide receiver Roman Wilson, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins and linebacker Junior Colson, among others.

The 2024 NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

