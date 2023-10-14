College Football Michigan's J.J. McCarthy draws praise on social media after win over Indiana Updated Oct. 14, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

J.J. McCarthy and No. 2 Michigan trailed Indiana 7-0 in the second quarter during a downpour Saturday, but the Wolverines proceeded to score 52 unanswered points en route to a 52-7 victory on "Big Noon Saturday."

Highlights: Michigan rolls past Indiana

McCarthy finished the game with 222 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 250.3 passer rating, while completing 82.4% of his passes. He also ran for 27 yards. McCarthy, who's in his second season as Michigan's primary quarterback, entered Week 7 having totaled 1,290 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 188.5 passer rating, while completing 77.6% of his passes. He had also run for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry.

The win moved Michigan to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play. In the midst of his splendid showing, the college football world praised McCarthy on X, formerly known as "Twitter," in the wake of Saturday's game.

Next up for McCarthy and Michigan is a road battle against Big Ten East and in-state rival Michigan State (2-4 overall, 0-3 in Big Ten play) in Week 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Michigan Wolverines J.J. McCarthy

share