College Football
College Football
Michigan vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 16 Oregon Ducks face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Moneyline
- Michigan: +340
- Oregon: -440
Spread
- Michigan +11.5: -115
- Oregon -11.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 38.5: -105
- Under 38.5: -115
From FOX Sports Research:
- Michigan has failed to score 20 points or more in six of its nine games this season.
- Oregon has the second-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging 34.1 points a game.
- Michigan and Oregon have met just met six times before and both have won three times.
How to Watch Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
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