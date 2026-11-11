Michigan vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

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Michigan @ No. 16 Oregon Odds

Moneyline

Michigan: +340

Oregon: -440

Spread

Michigan +11.5: -115

Oregon -11.5: -105

Over/Under

Over 38.5: -105

Under 38.5: -115

Michigan @ No. 16 Oregon Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Michigan has failed to score 20 points or more in six of its nine games this season.

Oregon has the second-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging 34.1 points a game.

Michigan and Oregon have met just met six times before and both have won three times.

The Pick: Over 38.5

How to Watch Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon